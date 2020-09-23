Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: 1 February–16 September 2020 (provisional)

Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world from 1 February 2020. Comparing the values with previous years shows the potential impacts of COVID-19.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

We advise caution in making decisions based on this data.

Note: The large increase in the total import value on 26 June 2020 was due to the arrival of a new vessel for the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Stats NZ COVID-19 portal presents the data in graphical format.

Definitions and metadata

Overseas merchandise trade weekly series – Datainfo+ provides the methodology used, and information on the quality and limitations of the dataset.

