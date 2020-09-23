Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entrust To Pay Annual Dividend Of $280 To 340,500 Aucklanders This Week

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Entrust

  1. Entrust has confirmed its annual dividend will be $280 to each eligible household or business, and it will be paid out from today.
  2. This follows Vector announcing its full-year result for 2020.
  3. Entrust is the majority shareholder in Vector and pays its own annual dividend to its 340,500 energy consumer beneficiaries from the dividend it receives from Vector.
  4. In February this year Vector made a decision to reduce imputation credits on dividends from 28% to 10.5%. This change means Entrust has to pay significantly more tax on the dividend it receives from Vector, resulting in a lower amount paid to Entrust beneficiaries than in previous years.

Entrust has confirmed that its 2020 dividend will inject over $95 million into the Auckland economy following Vector’s full-year result announcement on 27 August.

Entrust Chairman William Cairns says this year 340,500 eligible households and businesses will each receive $280 this week.

“Like all Vector shareholders, the dividend Entrust receives is determined by Vector and may fluctuate both up and down. While this year’s Vector dividend has remained the same as last year, the reduction in the Entrust dividend is primarily due to Vector’s change in dividend policy.

“In previous years Vector’s tax payments minimised the amount of tax Entrust had to pay before distributing its own dividend. This change means Entrust has to pay significantly more tax on the dividend it receives from Vector. This additional tax has reduced the amount available to pay to Entrust beneficiaries, resulting in this year’s dividend being lower than previous years.

“The majority of people have chosen to receive their dividend via direct credit to their bank account, and this has been paid today. Cheques have also been posted today, and people are advised to watch for it in the mail and allow a few days for New Zealand Post to complete delivery. People receiving the dividend as a credit on their power account will see it on the next available power bill.”

As the 75.1% shareholder of Vector, Entrust receives this share of the dividends paid by Vector. Entrust owns the shareholding in Vector on behalf of its 340,500 beneficiaries and distributes the dividend it receives from Vector as a dividend to its Entrust beneficiaries.

The Entrust dividend has delivered approximately $2 billion over the last 27 years and is one of largest dividends in New Zealand, injecting an annual payment into the pockets of its Auckland beneficiaries.

The Entrust dividend amount is calculated based on the dividend it receives from Vector, and how many households and businesses are eligible to share in the dividend each year. This year there are 340,500 beneficiaries in the Entrust district, representing the largest number in the history of the dividend.

“This year’s payment comes at a critical time, following the economic shock of Covid-19 and for many families, every dollar counts in the household budget particularly as other support initiatives are ending, including mortgage holidays and the wage subsidy,” says Mr Cairns.

“Alongside managing the majority ownership of Vector on behalf of beneficiaries, Entrust also focuses on key initiatives with Vector to benefit our beneficiaries in the community. This includes requiring Vector to invest $10.5 million every year on undergrounding and new energy technologies. We currently have a large-scale undergrounding project in Mt Albert around Carrington and New North Roads underway.”

In June, Trustees made a plea to beneficiaries to check their details to ensure they could receive the dividend payment promptly, given the importance of the cash injection this year.

“We know that many families include the dividend in their household budgets, because they can put it towards various expenses; either as a direct credit to their power bill, cash to pay off debt or put towards a weekly grocery shop, while others use it to save for the Christmas and holiday season.

“Trustees would like to thank all the beneficiaries who took the time to update their details promptly over the last few weeks.

“Aside from the importance of making sure we can pay the dividend in the way that people want it, this year we also encouraged beneficiaries to reassess their payment method as many banks begin to phase out cheques,” says Cairns.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Entrust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 