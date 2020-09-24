Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PFI Founder Joins Provincia Property Fund

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: Provincia Property Fund

Provincia Property Fund today announced the appointment of Malcolm McDougall to the Board.

Malcolm McDougall

McDougall was a founding director of Property For Industry (PFI), an NZX 50 listed property investor with a market capitalisation of over $1.3 billion.

McDougall is an experienced company director, chairman of Villa Maria Estate Ltd, and director of several other companies.

In conjunction with McDougall's appointment, Carl Burling stepped down from the Board and was appointed CEO of Provincia.

Burling describes the changes to the board as part of an exciting evolution of the fund as it continues to grow and improve the security and return to investors.

The fund currently owns seven industrial properties valued at $50 million.

Provincia asset manager Jack Revill, who is in charge of identifying acquisition targets and managing the fund's properties, is excited about McDougall's appointment.

"Malcolm helped grow PFI into a listed company worth over $1.3 billion and I'm looking forward to tapping into his expertise to grow Provincia the same way."

About Provincia

Provincia Property Fund is a specialist industrial property investment fund.

The fund was established in November 2017 to provide investors with an alternative to direct ownership of industrial property, whilst maintaining almost all of the benefits of direct ownership.

Provincia CEO Carl Burling says, "The aim is to make an expensive asset class very accessible to investors. The fund has a simple structure that avoids the layers upon layers that all too often come between investors and the underlying assets."

As a diversified, open-ended PIE fund, Provincia gives investors access to better returns and a spread of risk over a greater number of quality properties, and becomes increasingly diversified as more properties are acquired.

Provincia targets a pre-tax cash dividend of 6 per cent p.a. on the currently prevailing share price, plus capital growth.

The share price is determined by independent, registered valuations of the properties owned by the fund, and is not influenced by fickle investor sentiment.

Thanks to its value-add strategy, the fund provided investors with an 11.1 per cent total return in the year to 31 March 2020, and 16.8 per cent the year prior.

Actual ROI (return on investment) depends on the share price at the time the investment was made.

Foundation investors are currently earning 8.1 per cent return on their original $1.00 per share investment.

Industrial property is generally regarded as the safest commercial property class, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, impacting the valuations of retail and office space.

Tenants of Provincia's properties include essential services, food manufacturers, and logistics warehousing and distribution centres that have been relatively unaffected by the lockdowns.

In some cases Provincia tenants did record turnover as a result of changes brought about by Covid-19.

Provincia's properties are located in some of the lowest vacancy rate areas in New Zealand, making it easier to attract new tenants in the future and further reducing risk.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Provincia Property Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 