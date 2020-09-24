Post-COVID Fuel Savings To Get Kiwis Moving Again

Gull New Zealand is offering a 10 cent per litre discount for New Zealand motorists to help Kiwis save at the pump and travel freely again as alert levels move down.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 24 September 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 25 September 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull has always been a champion for giving back to motorists and takes any opportunity to pass savings onto our customers.

“Level 2/ 2.5 has been hard for us all, so we’d like to help Kiwis get out again and spend more time with their loved ones, whanau or just enjoying a drive in the Spring sunshine. Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

At most Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $1.767 Force 10 (98) $1.937 Diesel $1.077

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

© Scoop Media

