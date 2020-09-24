Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospo Businesses One Step Closer To $26,000 Lifeline

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 11:21 am
FirstEATS

Twenty hospitality businesses across New Zealand have been shortlisted for over $26,000 worth of Covid-19 recovery prizes, thanks to a ‘support local’ hospitality competition.

Hospo Lifeline is a ‘positive takeaway from Covid’ created by FirstEATS – an online takeaway directory and community project by restaurant discovery website First Table.

The shortlist includes restaurants, cafes, food stores and ‘hole in the wall’ eateries offering takeaway from Just Fish and Chips (JFC) in Paihia to Sachie's Kitchen in Auckland to The Flying Burrito Brothers in Wellington to East St in Nelson and Taco Medic in Queenstown.

FirstEATS founder Mat Weir says the competition highlights the challenges faced in recovery by many Kiwi eateries and reinforces why the community project was created – to help the hospitality industry.

“Our entrants had to explain their circumstances, as well as state what they’re doing to bounce back and why they’re deserving of the prize,” he says.

“With entries received from all across the country, it has put a spotlight on the common struggles currently faced by those in the industry and why they need our kindness.

“The most common challenges for business owners include operating with yo-yo-ing level restrictions and not knowing what the future holds – which leads to their ability to cover expenses and retain staff. It’s no small feat, and that’s why we’re looking forward to being able to support one business through the next stage.”

A panel of judges will be reviewing the shortlisted entries over the coming days, with the winner being announced on September 30.

“Our industry judges will be ranking the applicants based on their individual needs, and how the support package will positively impact and assist their response to the effects of Covid-19,” says Mat.

“We commend each and every business that took the time to enter Hospo Lifeline and those that made it this far. Every business is deserving in its own right, so it's going to be tough selecting our winner.”

The prize includes support for online marketing, branding, strategy, financial and subscriptions from FirstEATS, in partnership with Deloitte, Hype & Dexter, Xero, Restaurant Association of New Zealand, Not Another™, The Hospitality Company, Loaded, Chomp, First Table and YEAH! LOCAL.

Please see the full list of shortlisted businesses below:

Just Fish and Chips (JFC) in Paihia

Miss Moonshine’s in Auckland

Sachie's Kitchen in Auckland

Hammer & Tongs Food Stop in Auckland

Scarecrow in Auckland

Joe's Eatery in Auckland

Steamheads in Auckland

Venosa in Auckland

The Garden Shed in Auckland

Talisman Hotel, Garden Bar & Bistro in Katikati, Tauranga

The Flying Burrito Brothers in Wellington

Sweet Release in Wellington

East St in Nelson

Rollickin' Gelato in Christchurch

Spagalimis Pizzeria in Christchurch

Alice May Restaurant in Franz Josef

Habebes Cafe in Queenstown

Taco Medic in Queenstown

Erik's Fish and Chips in Queenstown

Love Chicken in Queenstown

