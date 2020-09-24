Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Leaders Join Forces To Ensure Climate Action Stays Top-of-agenda

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

More than 150 New Zealand business leaders have joined forces to collaborate on a collective vision for a sustainable, zero carbon New Zealand.

Leading business organisations, the Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and the Climate
Leaders Coalition (CLC), today launched their new strategies with a shared vision bringing more opportunities for them to partner on key climate action initiatives.

Chair of SBC’s Advisory Board Karen Silk says the strategies respond to the loud call
from SBC members and CLC signatories for greater leadership, ambition, and collective action, and to ensure climate remains a key focus in the Covid-19 recovery.

“SBC is providing a platform to collaborate with CLC, working together and in partnership with others, while still retaining our own distinct brands. These key partnerships include working with government on sustainable, future-focused projects to accelerate action towards a zero carbon economy and feeding into the independent Climate Change Commission’s advice to Government next year,” says Ms Silk.

CLC Convenor, Mike Bennetts says, “Over the past two years, CLC has created the
momentum for CEOs to lead the way by signing up to ambitious climate change
commitments. The next phase for us will be demonstrating progress against these
commitments and making even more aspirational moves to accelerate further action.

“We now have 18 organisations signed-up to our 2019 Statement to pursue efforts to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees. This is in addition to the original 2017 Statement to keep warming below 2 degrees. The economic impacts of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic present risks to climate action, heightening the need for continued business leadership in this area.”

Mike Burrell, SBC’s Executive Director says, “Our SBC members highlighted two key issues through the strategy process – climate action, and thriving people, which includes ensuring a just transition towards a zero carbon economy.

“The Zero Carbon Act and the Climate Change Commission provide business with the
framework to move towards a zero carbon future. SBC and CLC are committed to taking
urgent action to achieve this. SBC will work with CLC to provide a platform for businesses to collaborate and to partner with government and other organisations to achieve our shared vision – a New Zealand where business, people and nature thrive together.”

Dr Rod Carr, Chair of the Climate Change Commission, delivered the keynote speech at
today’s launch.

The strategies are online here:

