Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction Sector Aided By Accord’s Agile And Responsive Decision Making

Monday, 28 September 2020, 11:03 am
Press Release: Registered Master Builders Association

New Zealand’s construction sector could have emerged from COVID-19 in a critical state if not for the actions of the Construction Sector Accord (the Accord), say construction industry leaders.

In a panel session during the Constructive Virtual Event Series, led by Registered Master Builders, industry leaders and members of the Accord praised the way industry and government worked together during the initial COVID-19 response to make quick decisions that ultimately rescued the sector.

“I don’t think we could have had construction sites up and running as quickly as we did without the Accord,” said Registered Master Builders Chief Executive and Accord Transformation Delivery Group member David Kelly.

The Accord is a genuine partnership between industry and government that is working to fix many of the issues and challenges facing the construction sector.

“It was fundamental to everyone working in construction, whether they were residential or commercial, that as soon as we finished Alert Level 4 lockdown, they could get back on site in a safe and responsible way. The Accord made that happen – through the genuine partnership between industry and government, there was a high level of credibility and trust,” said David.

BRANZ Chief Executive and Accord Transformation Delivery Group member Chelydra Percy agreed, going a step further.

“I would be bold enough to say the sector would not have been allowed back on sites at Alert Level 3, if not for the important work the Accord and Construction Health and Safety New Zealand (CHASNZ) did around health and safety standards. This was really critical for the livelihood of our industry and our people.”

David acknowledged Ministers and government had a massive job to respond to COVID-19.

“In terms of the construction sector, if we didn’t have the Accord, there would have been 1000 voices all trying to look after their little slice, and we all would have failed. The construction sector – and the individuals and businesses within it – would have suffered immensely.

“The Accord forced the industry to talk together and make some compromises. What emerged was a credible and unified voice that represented the whole industry.”

Through the Accord, the building and construction sector benefited from health and safety standards for operating at Alert Levels 2 and above; numerous pieces of procurement and contract management guidance; a new Contract Partnering Agreement; and the release of the Rapid Mobilisation Models and accompanying Playbook.

Chelydra was impressed with the way industry and government worked together during COVID.

“It was amazing to watch industry and government listen to each other, share perspectives, and turn initiatives around really quickly to protect our people and our projects. The normal layers and weeks of thinking dissolved – we were focused on shared problem solving and finding ways to get the right information to and from each other in clear and quick timeframes. We were much more agile and responsive.”

Property Council New Zealand Chief Executive and Accord Steering Group member Leonie Freeman said the Accord proved its value during COVID.

“I hate to think where our sector would have been if we hadn’t had the Accord in place – everyone working together with access to government and Ministers at such a critical time.”

To see the Constructive panel discussion, visit the Constructive website

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Registered Master Builders Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 