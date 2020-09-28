Excitement Mounts In The Build Up To NZ Young Vit 15 Year Celebrations And 2020 National Final

Since 2006 the NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year initiative has helped support passionate, young viticulturists grow, reach their goals and move into leadership roles within the wine industry. Over the last fifteen years, the competition has continued to grow and a really strong viti community has emerged consisting of previous contestants, viticulturists and sponsors who are key wine industry suppliers.

“This, along with reaching the fifteen year milestone, is certainly something to celebrate and a wonderful opportunity to bring our passionate, big thinking winners together, many of whom are now senior leaders in our industry.” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers.

The celebrations take place on Thursday 8th October in Martinborough. They include a conference entitled “Investing in the Future” followed by a Celebration Dinner.

This year’s National Final is being held in conjunction with the celebration so the fifteenth winner -The Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020 - will be announced at the dinner.

“In this challenging year, it is fantastic that we have made it through our six regional finals and are able to hold the National Final. To announce the fifteenth winner at the 15 Year Celebration Dinner certainly adds to the excitement.” says Ms Grandorge.

The Young Vit 2020 Finalists competing at Ata Rangi on 7th October are: Tahryn Mason from Villa Maria, Auckland; Sam Bain from Constellation Brands, Hawke’s Bay; George Bunnett from Irrigation Services, Wairarapa; Rhys Hall from Indevin, Marlborough; Lacey Agate from Bellbird Spring, North Canterbury and Annabel Angland from Peregrine Wines, Central Otago

The national winner will not only become the Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020, but will win an amazing prize package of a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis Travel Grant, a Corteva educational trip to Australia, Bahco golden secateurs, a leadership week and cash. There are also cash prizes from AGMARDT for the top three national finalists research projects, BioStart for the Hortisports winner and Ormond for the Professional Reputation Award.

The previous winners who will all speak at the conference are (from 2006-2019): Marcus Wickham, Emma Taylor, Simon Bishell, Caine Thompson, Stuart Dudley, Nick Paulin, Braden Crosby, Matt Fox, Paul Robinson, Caleb Dennis, Cameron Price, Tim Adams, Annabel Bulk and Simon Gourley.

