Bell Gully Named New Zealand Litigation Firm Of The Year

Bell Gully has been awarded New Zealand Litigation Firm of the Year in the Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific Awards 2020, cementing Bell Gully's reputation as New Zealand's leading litigation practice.



In addition, partner David Friar was named as Benchmark Litigation's New Zealand Litigation Lawyer of the Year.

David, who is also the Head of Litigation Department, said the firm was delighted to have received the awards, which he said were a testament to the hard work and strong results produced by the entire team.

"Our team works closely with our clients, applying a strategic and commercial focus to every aspect of the dispute resolution process. Receiving the award for Firm of the Year showcases the significant experience and depth of expertise that we have across the entire team," he said.

“We have also continued to expand our team this year, with five new senior associates joining us – Alix Boberg, Sam Hiebendaal, Matthew Gale, Ben Steed and Andrea Pazin. These appointments bring outstanding additional international and local expertise to our litigation practice."

The Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific Awards 2020 recognise leading law firms and lawyers in 11 practice areas and 14 jurisdictions around the region.



Bell Gully's litigation department has also received a number of other awards recently. Last month, the team was also recognised for its work on the insolvency of CBL Insurance, receiving an Impact Case of the Year award at the asialaw Awards 2020.

Earlier this year, Bell Gully partners Jenny Stevens and Sophie East were named in the inaugural Benchmark Asia-Pacific Top 100 Women in Litigation 2020, with particular recognition for their strong reputation for commercial litigation.

© Scoop Media

