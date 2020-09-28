Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prime Pickings As Seasonal Workers’ Accommodation Complex Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 28 September 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

One of the biggest commercially-operated seasonal worker’s accommodation sites and businesses in New Zealand – which simultaneously runs a backpackers venue for the tourism sector - has been placed on the market for sale.

The land, buildings and business, known as Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers is located on the outskirts of Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty – New Zealand’s foremost kiwifruit growing region.

The 12,140-square metre property at 26 Young Road in Paengaroa is adjacent to the headquarters of one of New Zealand’s biggest fully-integrated orchard-to-market service companies, Seeka – which is instantly recognisable to the public for the giant kiwifruit monument outside its offices.

Established in 2007, Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers has evolved from purely servicing the budget tourism accommodation sector, into its current role as being one of the biggest single-site seasonal worker’s complexes in New Zealand.

The Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers complex has a wide range of accommodation buildings and support amenities licensed to house up to 500 fruit picking, packing, and orchard maintenance workers in the Bay of Plenty horticultural sector. Building infrastructure within the Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers compound encompasses:

  • A main central warehouse type structure housing male and female bunk dormitories, segregated men’s and women’s shower and toilet amenities, a kitchen, a recreation room, laundry amenities, refrigerated food storage amenities, lounge, and the business’s administrative offices
  • A three-bedroom on-site manager’s residence
  • 15 internal bunk rooms with capacity to house 8 - 10 people in each room
  • An attached 20-bed bunk house
  • 13 external bunkrooms – three housing 10-beds and 10 housing six-bed configurations.

and

  • 24 freestanding cabins.

Most of those staying at Kiwi Corral are part of New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Workers (RSE) scheme which provides 17 percent of the seasonal workforce for kiwifruit picking and packaging.

Now the freehold land, building infrastructure, and going concern Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers business at 26 Young Road in Paengaroa have been placed on the market for sale by international tender through Bayleys Auckland and Bayleys Tauranga – with tenders closing on October 15.

Bayleys salespeople Jayson Hayde, Paul Dixon, and Snow Williams said strict Government regulations now in place for the management of international seasonal workers had further strengthened Kiwi Corral’s position in the market.

“Immigration New Zealand regulations for international workers states that RSE-classified personnel can’t live in private residential dwellings unless that condition was included in the recruitment agreement prior to September last year. Similarly, new RSE-classified personnel can’t rent private residential dwellings,” said Hayde.

“That means professional accommodation providers such as Kiwi Corral bear the responsibility for the provision of those services. The additional services provided by Kiwi Corral place it at the top of the list for orchard and packhouse owners around the Te Puke region.

“The sale of Kiwi Corral is an opportunity for some of the larger local kiwifruit growers or packhouse operators in the Bay of Plenty to vertically integrate their business activities – giving them control over the production process of their crops and adding to their core revenue stream.”

In addition to the accommodation services, Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers also provides worker transportation to the multiple orchards and packhouses around Te Puke, and also providers transport for guests to Te Puke’s supermarkets for the provision of food and personal supplies.

Hayde said that with 2000 beds available to seasonal workers in the Bay of Plenty, Kiwi Corral in its current format had a 25 percent share of the market. The next biggest accommodation providers in the region could only house up to 200 personnel.

Meanwhile, packhouses could only build on-site staff accommodation facilities for up to 75 RSE workers – with the associated up-front consenting application and construction costs deterring many fruit growers from developing facilities themselves.

“Both these factors further underpin the long-term viability and on-going customer suppler for Kiwi Corral’s services.” he said.

Data from the New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Institute reveals that the New Zealand kiwifruit industry – most of which is based in and around Te Puke – will require an additional 8,380 seasonal fruit picking and packaging workers by 2027. The production side of the New Zealand kiwifruit industry is braced for enormous expansion in the next decade – with growers investing substantially to increase the sector’s value to $4.5 billion by 2027.

Williams said the downstream effect of investment in production was the associated staffing requirements required to pick and pack the growing crop harvest.

He said the Kiwi Corral Country Backpackers business would be sold with on-going formal contracts in place to provide accommodation services to multiple kiwifruit growing orchards in and around the Te Puke area.

“Those contracts are very specific – outlining what accommodation services are provided by Kiwi Corral, how many personnel the orchard or packhouse can have staying at the venue, the duration of the employees’ stay, and payment terms. Those protocols allow the Kiwi Corral business to accurately plan for the allocation of its bed availability for near total capacity throughout the season, and to ensure smooth business continuity throughout the year,” he said.

Reflecting the higher tonnage of kiwifruit being picked in the Eastern bay of Plenty, Kiwi Corral’s revenue grew 35 percent from the 2017/18 financial year compared to the just completed 2019/20 financial year. The business’s day-to-day operations are run by a full-time on-site manager.

Dixon said there was a substantial portion of undeveloped flat land within the Kiwi Corral property which could sustain more accommodation units – either in the existing standalone cabin format, or subject to council consents, the construction of more dormitory style buildings.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 