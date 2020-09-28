Gold Coast Building Removals Launch New Website For Lower North Island Residents

Gold Coast Building Removals launch new website to better inform lower North Island residents about their house relocation and repiling services

Are you looking for a relocatable home or want a building removed from your property or relocated? Visit the new website by Gold Coast Building Removals for information about their house removal and relocation services, as well as view houses and buildings for sale in their Kapit Coast-based yard. The website address is www.goldcoastbuildingremovals.co.nz.

Gold Coast Building Removals was established in 1975 and has been providing excellent building and house removal services throughout Wellington and the lower North Island. Forty years on the original promise of “each job done to the highest standard” remains.

Three main services are covered on the website: house piling, building removals and relocations, and pre-loved homes for sale.

House Re-piling

Gold Coast Building Removals specialises in house repiling and levelling. The expert team can handle the most challenging repiling jobs that a property may need. With 40 years experience in the industry, the company has the skills and the right equipment to ensure your job will be completed to exact building standards.

Removals & Relocations

Move your perfect home to wherever you want it with the help of Gold Coast Building Removals. The team can remove and relocate anything from garages, tiny houses, sheds and two storey houses. All necessary permits for oversize transports will be obtained by the team for you.

Houses for Sale

Character-filled second-hand homes are available for sale and relocation from Gold Coast Building Removals’ Kapiti-based yard. Check out the wide range of preloved villas, sheds, studio, sleepout, cottages and even offices that can be delivered from their yard to your chosen sites.

Gold Coast Building Removals remove, relocate and re-pile homes around the lower North Island including Horowhenua, Kapiti, Wellington and the Wairarapa

For more information go to: www.goldcoastbuildingremovals.co.nz.

