Epay And Centrapay Partner To Create Digital Gift Cards

Contactless payments via digital wallet on mobile phone

Digital payment platform Centrapay will make Christmas gift giving a little easier for Kiwis this year. The company has signed an agreement with epay New Zealand that will resolve four of the most common problems with gift cards: lost, left at home, expiring, unknown balance.

The company has signed a three-year deal with epay New Zealand to give consumers the ability to store digital versions of epay Gift Station gift cards in their Sylo Smart Wallet on their mobile device. They can then purchase or redeem these online, or instore at participating merchants by scanning a QR code on the payment terminal. They will also be able to transfer gift cards digitally via the Sylo app.

Consumers will be able to see all details including balance and expiry date for each gift card in their digital wallet on their mobile phone.

Epay, part of NASDAQ-listed Euronet Worldwide, is the world’s leading prepaid payment provider, processor and distribution network. Its global retail network includes around 728,000 points of sale at approximately 339,000 retail locations in 31 countries.

Centrapay CEO, Jerome Faury, says that epay’s investment in Centrapay’s platform extends their existing commercial relationship.

“Centrapay is at the forefront of a revolution in the way we exchange value. Like epay, we are innovators – committed to connecting brands and consumers in new ways. The fact that epay has selected Centrapay as its digital payment partner, shows that the company shares our vision for how businesses and consumers will connect, engage and pay in the future,” he says.

Epay New Zealand’s Country Manager, Roger Smith says that there is increasing demand for contactless payments, driven both by hygiene concerns and convenience.

“Gift Station customers will be able to easily add their gift card to a digital wallet on their mobile and make payments using a QR code on Windcave and Verifone payment terminals across New Zealand. We see this as part of a growing shift from using physical cards and touching EFTPOS devices to a fully contactless experience,” he says.

Gift Station digital gift cards should be live in time for peak gift card season in December.

© Scoop Media

