Transdev New Zealand Endorses Concept Of A Night Train Between Auckland And Wellington

The proposals contained in the Green Party’s new transport policy have merit, and are worth further investigation, according to the local representative of global public transport provider Transdev.

Transdev New Zealand also commends all the major political parties for the focus they have been putting on public transport during this year’s election campaign, and in particular on realising the enormous potential public transport has in creating more liveable cities.

One of the proposals included in the Green Party’s announcement today was the reintroduction of a sleeper train between Auckland and Wellington.

“Such a service could provide business travellers and holidaying New Zealanders with an extremely attractive, low-emissions travel option between the cities,” says Transdev New Zealand’s Chief Officer and Managing Director, Greg Pollock.

“Such services are proving very popular in Europe, where Transdev operates trains in several countries, and where business travellers and holiday-makers are increasingly looking to find low-emissions mobility options.

“The Green Party policy recognises that rail technologies are developing rapidly, meaning a zero emissions journey by rail from Auckland and Wellington will be possible in the near future – even though the Main Trunk Line is not fully electrified,” Greg Pollock says.

“Transdev would consider bidding to run an overnight service, but regardless of who or how the service was provided, it would potentially have real benefits in terms of connecting communities, supporting regional economies, and supporting the national economy – as well as in reducing carbon emissions.

“These ideas would be a good way of leveraging the significant investment that has been going into rail infrastructure over the last three years, and of bringing new ideas, services and travel options to New Zealanders.”

“While we are all stuck at home in Aotearoa right now, Kiwis are well-travelled, and know there are opportunities to use our rail network in much better ways, in-line with what people living in other countries expect and rely on,” Greg Pollock says.

Transdev provides 18 different types of public mobility services in 22 countries around the world, including passenger trains, buses, and ferries. The company facilitates an average of 11 million journeys each day. In New Zealand, Transdev operates passenger rail and bus services for Auckland Transport and for Metlink in Wellington.

