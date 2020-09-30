Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Amotai Supports Māori And Pasifika Economies To Thrive

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Amotai

Amotai, Supplier Diversity Aotearoa re-launches to the public on Thursday 1 October, 2020.

Formerly named He Waka Eke Noa, the organisation is the first of its kind in Aotearoa. First established in 2018 by Auckland Council’s The Southern Initiative, the intermediary promotes the growth of Māori and Pasifika entrepreneurship through smarter use of procurement and supply chains.

In the past 12 months Amotai has created $45M worth of contracts for Māori and Pasifika-owned registered businesses. The success of this model has prompted the name change, a new digital platform and a national roll out.

“Māori and Pasifika businesses are key to growing the economic prosperity of our communities,” says Amotai’s Anna-Jane Edwards. “Our key point of difference is we work on the demand side with buyers. Without the opportunities large buyers are creating for Māori and Pasifika-owned businesses to win work, we won’t see the step change needed for Māori and Pacific economies to thrive.”

The success of Amotai has demonstrated the importance of supplier diversity in Aotearoa and in turn, has helped influence council targets. In July 2020 Auckland Council set a target spend of 5% with Amotai’s more than 400 registered businesses and social enterprises. This will grow to a 15% target in 2022.

“As we re-launch with our new name and new digital platform, we also launch Amotai into the regions,” adds Amotai’s Alex Hawea. “We are seeing a positive response towards supplier diversity targets and look forward to advising and working closely with central and local government and other buyers, nationwide.”

Supplier diversity was born out of the civil rights movement in the USA in the 1960s. It is a strategic business process that engages, supports and enables businesses owned by Indigenous peoples, minority groups, women and social enterprises to be engaged in business-to-business supply chains.

Its aim is to level the playing field, so these businesses have fairer access to customers and markets. It does not privilege one group over another but instead, is an intentional practice to open these groups to tender opportunities.

“Here in Aotearoa, our experience is that Māori and Pasifika are the untapped change agents in creating a more inclusive, and more sustainable, New Zealand economy,” says Anna-Jane. “Entrepreneurship is one of the main ways Māori and Pasifika can build wealth for their families and communities. The businesses we work with employ proportionately more Māori and Pasifika peoples than other businesses. Amotai helps get them a seat at the table then, their skill, experience and expertise, wins them the work.”

The new name, Amotai, is Māori and means the swell in the tide. It is inspired by the innovation, bravery, fortitude and exceptional navigational expertise our ancestors had in traversing Te Moana nui a Kiwa, the great Pacific Ocean. The amotai swell could be navigated day or night, in both fine and cloudy weather.

Today, that symbolism sets the organisation in good stead for creating a sustainable pipeline of opportunities, guiding growth through challenging times - like those seen through the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The Indigenous lens of our businesses is coming into the way in which they do business. We are seeing the crossover between environmental and social outcomes. Buyers are recognising the competitive advantage. This model is proven to help our communities and our economies thrive.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amotai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 