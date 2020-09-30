Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality Launches Give Back Getaways As A Means To Support The Local Community

Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality launches Give Back Getaways as a means to support and donate back to the local community

Katalyma Hotels & Hospitality announced today the launch of a brand new Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for Kerikeri Park Lodge and Whangaparaoa Lodge. The program is designed as a platform to roll out promotions and activities that benefit the local community focused on three pillars; the elderly, the young (children) and the environment.

“Give Back Getaways encompasses and enhances our philosophy of being part of the community we operate and live in, and gives our guests the chance to feel good about choosing to stay with us - after all especially now we are all looking to buy local, buy sustainable and give back when we can; our Give Back Getaways provides these opportunities.” said Katalyma Director Troy Clarry.

Clarry continued, “Charities, similar to tourism businesses have been hit hard with COVID19 and fully understanding this we wanted a way to support those that need it the most. We have already seen amazing success with our Direct Booking 5% donations to Harbour Hospice; over $2000 raised for them to date from April”.

Give Back Getaways has been trialed with three promotions to date; 5% of Direct booking revenue donated to the local Hospice, a local dining package encouraging guests to stay and dine locally supporting nearby restaurants, and thirdly partnering with “Thank You Health Care” - a nationwide campaign providing discounted stays to Emergency Services workers. These initiatives are in addition to the already existing Heartkids, Tiritiri Matangi Island and environmental actions at each property.

© Scoop Media

