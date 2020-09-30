ASB Backing Business Hits Primetime On TVNZ 1

ASB Backing Business premiers on Monday 5th of October at 7.30pm on TVNZ 1.

Passionate and energetic host Jordan Vandermade will travel the country showing viewers how business owners have adapted in the wake of the many challenges Covid-19 has presented.

ASB executive general manager Business Banking Tim Deane says he’s excited to partner with TVNZ to spotlight Kiwi businesses across the country who have done things a bit differently in the wake of Covid-19.

“It’s been a tough year for many Kiwi business owners and we have seen innovative thinking emerge from the challenges. The great thing about Kiwis, and particularly Kiwi business owners, is their ability to embrace change. At ASB, we see that from our customers daily so it’s fantastic partnering with TVNZ to highlight the can-do Kiwi attitude on nationwide television.”

TVNZ Commercial Director Jodi O’Donnell is thrilled to be working with ASB on 10 episodes of ASB Backing Business.

“This new show developed with ASB will tell some great New Zealand stories and deliver heart-warming viewing at a time when we all need it. We are privileged to work with ASB as our sponsor of Seven Sharp, extending that relationship on Monday evenings for three minutes is a natural extension for the ASB brand and the bank’s mission to be innovative in the way it helps support Kiwi businesses.”

