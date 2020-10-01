Businessdesk Launches Tech Section

Leading independent New Zealand business news service BusinessDesk is pleased to announce the launch of its new business technology section edited by former IDG UK journalist Henry Burrell.

Technology and startups will be a core component of BusinessDesk’s coverage going

forward and Burrell will be joined by regular tech commentator Peter Griffin and by BusinessDesk’s crack team of experienced journalists in its Auckland and Wellington newsrooms.

Burrell brings a wealth of technology journalism expertise from his time working in the UK.

“I’m excited to join the team at this pivotal time for the tech sector in New Zealand and for BusinessDesk. The pandemic has accelerated the role of digital technology in so many parts of daily life, while the shift to ‘work anywhere’ bodes well for NZ’s smart tech sector innovators to take on the world from here – and attract talent to this safe, UFB-enabled part of the world,” he says.



BusinessDesk CEO and editor Pattrick Smellie says: “We’ve been looking for a while at how to really up our commitment to reporting the tech sector, where there’s so much unsung NZ talent and which promises to be an even more significant economic contributor in the covid era.

“With tourism and travel curtailed, weightless, brain-fed exports are one of the ways we will recover and BusinessDesk will be there to cover it.

"This is a great opportunity to reinvigorate tech content with a pair of excellent, experienced journalists.”

The new, editorially independent section has Chorus as principal sponsor and additional advertising from Salesforce and AWS, with more advertisers to come.



The new section is part of a regular enhancement program for BusinessDesk, which includes launching magazine section The Life in July and the upcoming launch of a new mobile app.

