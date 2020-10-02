Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Businesses’ Old Fashioned Approaches Getting In Way Of Making Most Of Returning Digital Talent

Friday, 2 October 2020, 5:52 am
Press Release: Campfire

Old-fashioned approaches to marketing are getting in the way of New Zealand businesses making the most of the inflow of digital talent turning to this country, according to a digital recruitment expert.

COVID presents businesses with a rare opportunity to make the most of the inflow of digital talent returning to New Zealand - the first time this country has ever experienced a “brain-gain” in this field. However, Amelia Cranfield, founder of Campfire – NZ’s only specialist recruitment agency for digital marketing, digital media and e-commerce jobs - says she is surprised how many boards and management teams are reluctant to invest in expanding their e-commerce offering.

Worryingly, yet others don’t fully capitalise on returnees’ experience and insight.

“A lot of ex-pat Kiwis are returning home and bringing their digital skills and experience with them,” she says. “Whilst some businesses are making the most of that talent, a number of candidates are telling me that boards and management teams seem reluctant to grasp the opportunities at hand even when there’s overwhelming evidence that strengthening their digital offering will help rather than harm their bricks and mortar businesses.”

Ms Cranfield says this is particularly an issue in the retail sector.

Claire Backhouse, who recently returned after 15 years working in senior marketing, digital and creative roles in London, agrees that Kiwi businesses could be doing more to leverage the returning talent.

She now heads up Digital and Creative at the organic skincare brand Antipodes, where her skills and insight are very much valued and utilised. However, Ms Backhouse’s initial experiences of working back in New Zealand left her surprised that kiwi companies were reticent to adopting global digital trends and best practice.

While in London, Ms Backhouse worked in marketing, digital and social media roles for some of the world’s leading brands, including PlayStation, Universal Pictures, Red Bull and the BAFTA awards.

Returning to New Zealand after such a long time away was always going to be a step change because by comparison projects and budgets tend to be on a far smaller budget here, and locally rather than globally focused.

“But best practice is best practice no matter what the market size is. New Zealand businesses are missing out on getting some quick wins by upskilling their digital and ecommerce teams, and pivoting to stronger digital and ecommerce offerings.”

Ms Backhouse says New Zealand businesses also could do more to understand their target audiences and define their customers’ “journeys” from the time the visit the website or step foot in the store. The rise in digital and social media requires a far more granular approach to communicating with their target audiences, so to ensure they receive the right message and the right place and time.

Ms Cranfield says it can become a chicken and egg scenario at this point because the digital and ecommerce field is so rapidly changing that HR departments and generalist external recruiters find it hard to keep up with ever-evolving requirements.

“There can be massive gaps in digital teams there – gaps that only highly experienced employees or specialist digital recruiters could recognise. This can be frustrating for returning talent, who can often find that their skillsets and career goals aren’t well understood.

“Failure to address this issue represents missed opportunities for local businesses. Once they discover what it is that they don’t know, they can gain a competitive edge by hiring the great talent and fully utilise their knowledge and skills to create successful digital and ecommerce solutions.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Campfire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 