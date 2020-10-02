Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv Revitalises Partner Program For Asia, Australia And New Zealand

Friday, 2 October 2020, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand [2 October 2020] Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today unveiled the revitalised Vertiv Partner Program, its award-winning program that provides channel partners with tools to help them succeed in their businesses. A key feature of the Partner Program is the relaunch of the Vertiv Partner Portal, with gamification features that enable partners to navigate their way through Vertiv’s offerings, trainings and marketing support.

“Our mantra for the Vertiv Partner Program is simple: ‘See More. Win More. Sell More.’ As our partners do more, they will climb the gamification leaderboard faster, allowing them to upgrade their status as a Vertiv partner. This leads to mutual success,” said Daniel Sim, senior director for channel business, Vertiv in Asia.

Partners are classified according to different tier levels: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Black Diamond. Each tier corresponds to access to different benefits, such as rebates and trainings. Those who achieve the coveted status of being a Vertiv Black Diamond Partner – the highest tier in the partner status – will get exclusive access to benefits, participate in executive meetings, and attend global channel conferences.

Through the revamped Vertiv Partner Portal, Vertiv partners can access tools and resources to help them upgrade their status as a Vertiv partner.

“The Vertiv Partner Portal is a reloaded portal that gives our partners an all-access pass to a wide range of features that make Vertiv easy to do business with,” said Sim. “We have incorporated a gamification approach that our partners will need to unlock to maximise their user experience in our Vertiv Partner Portal.”

Other features of the portal are:

  • Deal Registration – Vertiv’s deal registration program rewards partners for specifying and selling Vertiv products. Through Vertiv support, partners can help develop an opportunity and protect their investments.
  • rPDU Finder – The interactive rack power distribution unit (rPDU) Finder allows users to easily find the rPDU suitable to their or their customers’ IT applications.
  • UPS Sizing Tool – Quickly configure the right uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solution through the UPS sizing tool by simply putting some basic information. The UPS sizing tool will take care of the rest.
  • Online Training and Certifications – Vertiv partners can access on-demand webinars as well as technical and sales trainings to obtain certifications and allow them to better sell Vertiv products to their customers.
  • Easy Access to Marketing Materials – The Vertiv partner portal allows access to co-branding materials and other marketing resources for partner support.

To know more about the Vertiv Partner Program and the Partner Portal, visit Partners.Vertiv.com.

###

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vertiv on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 