ASB Backing Business Hits Primetime On TVNZ 1

Hard on the heels of the innovative Borrow the All Blacks campaign, ASB is continuing its support for Kiwi businesses with a new short-format TV series showcasing businesses that are successfully adapting to the challenges of COVID-19.

The series called ASB Backing Business will premiere on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm on Monday 5 October 2020.

ASB’s executive general manager Business Banking Tim Deane explains the new series is about celebrating New Zealand businesses that have adapted and reinvented what they do in these challenging COVID-19 times.

“It’s been a tough year for many Kiwi business owners but the great thing about Kiwis, and particularly Kiwi business owners, is their ability to embrace change. At ASB, we see that from our customers daily so it’s fantastic to be partnering with TVNZ to highlight the can-do Kiwi attitude on nationwide television.”

The ASB Backing Business initiative is the latest for ASB in its support of local businesses since New Zealand’s first lockdown when it immediately put in place customer support packages to help businesses keep moving forward.

In June, the bank launched the ASB Business Hub at https://businesshub.asb.co.nz/, an online resource providing SMEs with free advice, tools and offers for navigating the economic impacts of the pandemic.

And most recently in July, ASB announced it was dedicating $3 million donating its largest sponsorship asset, the All Blacks, Black Ferns and Māori All Blacks, to promote small New Zealand businesses through a Borrow the All Blacks campaign.

“SMEs are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy. ASB Backing Business is a must-watch because it is an inspirational and insightful series about real Kiwis, and we're excited about this latest step in our continuing quest to find new ways to help support Kiwi businesses,” says Mr Deane.

TVNZ Commercial Director Jodi O’Donnell is thrilled to be working with ASB on 10 episodes of ASB Backing Business which will be presented by Jordan Vandermade.

“This new show developed with ASB will tell some great New Zealand stories and deliver heart-warming viewing at a time when we all need it. We are privileged to work with ASB as our sponsor of Seven Sharp, extending that relationship on Monday evenings for three minutes is a natural extension for the ASB brand.”

