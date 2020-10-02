Technology Investment Network Announces Tech Pulse 2020

Technology Investment Network (TIN) is shifting its annual TIN Report launch and awards online this year, offering an innovative, interactive virtual event called Tech Pulse 2020, to be held over three days between 18-20 November.

In line with many other events around the world, TIN has made the decision to shift its flagship report launch and gala awards ceremony online due to the challenges of COVID-19, and uncertainty surrounding restrictions on mass gatherings under New Zealand’s changing alert levels.

This is the first time the annual TIN Report launch and awards has been staged online.

TIN’s managing director Greg Shanahan says it’s presented TIN with a great opportunity to innovate and showcase the sector in a new light, while still delivering the Report’s trusted and insightful data and analysis, as well as celebrating the achievements of New Zealand’s tech sector.

“In this changing and uncertain world, there are some things you can still count on – and one of those is the TIN Report,” he said. “Tech Pulse 2020 gives us the opportunity to celebrate the tech sector, while doing things a little differently.”

“We’ll acknowledge and award the entrepreneurs and companies that are helping drive the industry to record levels of revenue, but most importantly, we’ll take stock of a year that has provided equal measure of opportunities and challenges for our TIN community.”

The event, which will feature a range of morning sessions over three days, will offer live content, roundtable discussions, expert presentations with live Q&A, virtual networking, the launch of the 2020 TIN Report, award recognition of this year’s TIN Report winners, and a digital showcase of the latest innovations from the TIN community.

This year’s awards categories will

include the EY Top Ten Companies to Watch; the Absolute IT Supreme Scale-ups; NZX Early Stage Companies; and the TIN Rocket Award 2020 which recognises the company that has gained the most places in the TIN200 rankings.

“You can expect some surprises with some of our award winners this year,” said Mr Shanahan. “Not only is there a great new crop of early-stage companies coming through across a range of sectors, but there’s also movement in our Companies to Watch category which has traditionally been home to well-established, well-known tech names.”

More than 1,000 Kiwi tech companies were approached for the 2020 TIN Report survey, which this year included several new questions on how New Zealand’s tech companies are currently responding to the business challenges presented by the pandemic.

“As we’ve faced the reality of the current global pandemic situation, there’s been a unique opportunity for New Zealand tech businesses to emerge from this not only intact, but on a healthy growth trajectory,” Mr Shanahan added. “You’ll see this reflected in the rankings, which reflect the changing dynamics of the tech sector. Join us in November to find out more!”

The annual TIN Report, now in its 16th year, has been described as New Zealand’s definitive guide to the technology export sector and a critical reference for benchmarking the performance of New Zealand’s 200 largest globally focused technology companies.

TIN is offering a special pre-order price for copies of the 2020 TIN Report, which is sponsored by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), Absolute IT, BNZ, EY, James & Wells, and NZX. The offer expires on 20 November.

© Scoop Media

