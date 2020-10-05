New Zealand Herald And Are Media Form New Content Partnership

Media heavyweights New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Are Media (formerly Bauer Media) have teamed up in a new content-share deal, allowing NZ Herald Premium subscribers access to top-quality Listener journalism.

As well as Premium access to selected journalism and commentary from The Listener, all NZ Herald readers will be able to read the best lifestyle and entertainment content from the New Zealand Woman's Weekly, Woman’s Day and The Australian Women’s Weekly and Your Home and Garden.

“Are Media’s writers, columnists and commentators produce high-quality journalism across its current affairs and lifestyle publications. Our partnership means Premium subscribers and other readers will access great content directly on nzherald.co.nz,” said NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie.

Are Media announced in July that it was returning to the New Zealand publishing market with a portfolio consisting of flagship titles The Listener, New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, The Australian Women’s Weekly NZ, along with home category leader Your Home and Garden and Air New Zealand’s award-winning magazine Kia Ora.

“We’re immensely proud to be bringing these titles back for our New Zealand readers. To be able to give even more Kiwis access to our journalism and stories through our partnership with NZME and the NZ Herald is very exciting,” said Are Media’s New Zealand General Manager Stuart Dick.

The Are-NZME syndication deal follows the launch of the New Zealand Herald partnership with digital news and magazine publisher The Spinoff allowing journalism and content to be shared across both platforms' audiences.

“These partnerships are all about our audiences. Our mission is to give our readers access to the best journalism that New Zealand has to offer as well as access to content that focuses on Kiwis’ colourful and diverse lifestyles,” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

“It’s great to see media companies like Are Media relaunching these iconic titles. Media remains a tough and fiercely competitive business and we hope partnerships like this will help ensure journalism, in all its guises, has a robust and vibrant future.”

© Scoop Media

