Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

LENS - The Evolution In Out-Of-Home Analytics

Monday, 5 October 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: LENS Outdoor

New Zealand-based LENS Outdoor (LENS) launched today with plans to revolutionise audience measurement in the Out-Of-Home Advertising sector both here and abroad with the launch of the most sophisticated platform in the industry.

In a move to drive a new industry standard, the platform - to be known as LENS will initially be rolled out by LUMO Digital Outdoor, with discussions currently underway with several Australian and UK-based media operators.

“The industry as a whole is waking up to the fact that historical ways of audience measurement for out-of-home is simply not up to scratch, lacking both the accuracy and transparency that advertisers are now demanding. It’s great to have several foundation partners onboarding LENS and we’re excited to develop the product alongside our clients.” Robin Arnold, LENS’ Chief Technology Officer.

LENS partnered with software developer Latch Digital to build the audience measurement platform, with the aim of delivering world leading transparency and accuracy. As digital out-of-home (DOOH) rebounds from the impact of the pandemic and with the introduction of programmatic trading, LENS comes at the perfect time, allowing for strategic decisions based on real-time data.

The LENS platform will encompass four key components that inform its outputs:

  1. Unique audience reach and visitor frequency measures
  2. Detailed vehicular insights
  3. A Site based demographic overlay
  4. A livestream camera network – displaying all screens in real-time

When asked what separates LENS from other Outdoor providers’ systems in this space, David Roper from Latch Digital commented, “LENS presented us a brief to design and develop a client-focused audience measurement platform that delivers real-time transparency and accountability specifically for roadside DOOH media operators. The priority was on accuracy and relevancy to the dynamic nature of DOOH.”

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed a significant weakness in the various datasets that are used in the OOH sector. Without the ability to collect and report on current audience metrics, the other platforms rely upon modelled data that is outdated, inaccurate, lacks transparency and site specificity.

This dilemma was resolved by LENS partnering with AXIS and Vaxtor to install a site-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera network across LUMO’s digital billboard portfolio. This site-based camera infrastructure delivers millions of datapoints each day which offers the highest degree of accuracy and reliability of any roadside OOH measurement system in the world.

Agencies and advertisers will access an intuitive dashboard which will provide them with weekly, daily and hourly data insights which are live. Primarily used for post-campaign reports and media proposal validation, a DOOH media planning feature is under development and will be introduced soon.

LENS is excited to have LUMO as their foundation client who are now actively introducing the platform to their customers.

If you are interested in learning more, contact hello@lensoutdoor.nz

About LENS Technology & Analytics

LENS leverages the innovative Kiwi spirit by looking beyond the status quo and answering the needs of its core client base.

Created amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, LENS was developed in New Zealand to specifically account for the dynamic volume, patterns and trends of Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) audiences. Its unique use of data and technology offers real-time insight, accuracy and transparency, unlike any currently available in the OOH sector anywhere in the world.

LENS Outdoor is the inaugural platform that uses multiple site-based high-resolution cameras, specialised number plate recognition software and an intuitive dashboard to deliver truthful insights of DOOH audiences as they travel past digital billboards, every hour of every day.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LENS Outdoor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 