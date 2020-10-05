LENS - The Evolution In Out-Of-Home Analytics

New Zealand-based LENS Outdoor (LENS) launched today with plans to revolutionise audience measurement in the Out-Of-Home Advertising sector both here and abroad with the launch of the most sophisticated platform in the industry.

In a move to drive a new industry standard, the platform - to be known as LENS – will initially be rolled out by LUMO Digital Outdoor, with discussions currently underway with several Australian and UK-based media operators.

“The industry as a whole is waking up to the fact that historical ways of audience measurement for out-of-home is simply not up to scratch, lacking both the accuracy and transparency that advertisers are now demanding. It’s great to have several foundation partners onboarding LENS and we’re excited to develop the product alongside our clients.” Robin Arnold, LENS’ Chief Technology Officer.

LENS partnered with software developer Latch Digital to build the audience measurement platform, with the aim of delivering world leading transparency and accuracy. As digital out-of-home (DOOH) rebounds from the impact of the pandemic and with the introduction of programmatic trading, LENS comes at the perfect time, allowing for strategic decisions based on real-time data.

The LENS platform will encompass four key components that inform its outputs:

Unique audience reach and visitor frequency measures Detailed vehicular insights A Site based demographic overlay A livestream camera network – displaying all screens in real-time

When asked what separates LENS from other Outdoor providers’ systems in this space, David Roper from Latch Digital commented, “LENS presented us a brief to design and develop a client-focused audience measurement platform that delivers real-time transparency and accountability specifically for roadside DOOH media operators. The priority was on accuracy and relevancy to the dynamic nature of DOOH.”

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed a significant weakness in the various datasets that are used in the OOH sector. Without the ability to collect and report on current audience metrics, the other platforms rely upon modelled data that is outdated, inaccurate, lacks transparency and site specificity.

This dilemma was resolved by LENS partnering with AXIS and Vaxtor to install a site-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera network across LUMO’s digital billboard portfolio. This site-based camera infrastructure delivers millions of datapoints each day which offers the highest degree of accuracy and reliability of any roadside OOH measurement system in the world.

Agencies and advertisers will access an intuitive dashboard which will provide them with weekly, daily and hourly data insights which are live. Primarily used for post-campaign reports and media proposal validation, a DOOH media planning feature is under development and will be introduced soon.

LENS is excited to have LUMO as their foundation client who are now actively introducing the platform to their customers.

About LENS Technology & Analytics

LENS leverages the innovative Kiwi spirit by looking beyond the status quo and answering the needs of its core client base.

Created amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, LENS was developed in New Zealand to specifically account for the dynamic volume, patterns and trends of Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) audiences. Its unique use of data and technology offers real-time insight, accuracy and transparency, unlike any currently available in the OOH sector anywhere in the world.

LENS Outdoor is the inaugural platform that uses multiple site-based high-resolution cameras, specialised number plate recognition software and an intuitive dashboard to deliver truthful insights of DOOH audiences as they travel past digital billboards, every hour of every day.

