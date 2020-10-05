Celebrating Cemeteries And Crematoria In Aotearoa

New Zealand Cemeteries & Crematoria Week returns this month from 31 October – 8 November. Organised by the New Zealand Cemeteries & Crematoria Collective (NZCCC), Cemeteries & Crematoria Week is an opportunity to recognise the importance of cemeteries, crematoria, and burial grounds in our communities.

NZCCC are encouraging councils, private cemeteries, and volunteer groups across the country to get involved by running events to raise awareness of the value of cemeteries in the community. The week seeks to educate the public and honor the significance of these sacred spaces.

NZCCC spokesperson, Karl Nesbitt, says, “These places provide a valuable space for grief, reflection, community, and joy. We want to be able to recognise their significant role, the people that maintain them, and show the public that they are not spaces of gloom. They have life, colour, history and culture!”

Last year the week saw organisations around the country host a range of engaging and informative events that got people outdoors and learning about the history and heritage of the community.

If you have an event that you would like to run as part of Cemeteries & Crematoria Week you can submit your details here. If you want to see what’s happening in your area for the week, visit the NZCCC website events page.

New Zealand Cemeteries & Crematoria Week

31 October – 8 November 2020, Nationwide

Learn more: NZCCC website

