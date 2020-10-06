Raukawa ki te Tonga AHC appoint Richard O’Hara

Raukawa ki te Tonga AHC Limited (AHC) has appointed Richard O’Hara to a newly created role of Finance Manager, effective immediately.

The AHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the commercial and investment arm of the Raukawa ki te Tonga Trust. It is responsible for managing and growing the Trust’s fisheries settlement assets and investment portfolio. The Trust was established in 2010 as a Mandated Iwi Organisation under the Māori Fisheries Act 2004.

Richard is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has a BCA, majoring in Accounting, Commercial Law and Marketing from Victoria University of Wellington. He is the Director of Trigpoint Capital Limited, an investment research, analysis and advisory services consultancy. Richard has previously held roles with Ernst and Young Transaction Advisory Services in Wellington and ReSolve Group in London.

He has been engaged following a review of the company’s operations and will fulfil the Finance Manager role on a part-time contract basis, working with Cassidy Pidduck, AHC’s Office Manager and reporting directly to the AHC Board.

Jack Morris, who been the AHC Chief Executive, is leaving the company to take up a role with Callaghan Innovation. Richard will take over the responsibilities previously undertaken by Jack.

AHC Board Chair Debra Birch said, “Richard brings extensive experience to the role having worked in corporate finance in Aotearoa New Zealand and the United Kingdom. He has been involved in several private business transactions, managed a range of business valuation and financial modelling engagements and has undertaken due diligence assignments nationally and internationally.

“We look forward to working with Richard as we further develop and grow our asset base and revenues so that the AHC can best serve the Trust and enable it to advance and benefit Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank Jack Morris for the contribution he made to the company over the past 12 months and wishes him well in his new role at Callaghan Innovation.”

