Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NEC And JNCTN Partnership Brings Together The Worlds Of Biometrics And Digital Credentials

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand based tech company JNCTN is strengthening its position as a trusted provider of digital credential management solutions, with the signing of a new partnership with global technology giant NEC New Zealand today. This follows NEC recognising JNCTN’s leadership in the global digital credential ecosystem.

The partnership agreement connects JNCTN to a global network of innovators through NEC’s expansive reach and existing customer relationships and means JNCTN can integrate cloud based solutions with NEC’s biometrics authentication technology and processes. This will provide tangible benefits for individuals, businesses and government clients who need verified information instantly.

Wayne Stemp, JNCTN’s Founder, says the partnership will help cement the company’s place in the global market.

“This is a fast moving sector and we’re particularly interested in what’s next for digital trust and the frameworks to support it like DIA’s Digital Identity Trust Framework. There is significant demand to provide people and businesses with accessible, secure and easy to use verified digital credentials,” says Stemp.

“We are proud to partner with NEC to work together to provide a great, easy and secure user experience. We share the same focus as NEC on privacy and security and the partnership shows a vote of confidence from NEC in JNCTN’s credential management technologies.”

NEC is a global leader, with proven expertise in biometrics and AI. Both companies have a shared drive to improve customer experiences, risk and compliance, and gain operational efficiencies.

“NEC is trusted by thousands of customers in more than 300 consolidated subsidiaries globally and has been operating in New Zealand for more than 30 years. The complimentary nature of our businesses means both companies will be stronger together and enhance customer outcomes. We are truly excited at the opportunity this partnership brings to New Zealand and organisations around the globe,” says Neille Bonner, Managing Director for NEC New Zealand.

NEC is a multinational information technology and electronics company, founded in Japan more than a century ago. The 121-year-old company has deep market experience and an extensive history in leading cutting-edge technology.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 