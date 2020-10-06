Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stonewood Homes Enters Ring In Parker Vs Fa Clash

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Stonewood Homes

A surprisingly buoyant housing market was the deciding factor behind Stonewood Homes’ decision to take lead sponsor position for the Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa fight on 11 December – dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century’.

 Left to right: Michael Chow and John Chow at today’s media conference

“When New Zealand went into lockdown, I would never have predicted the economy would be performing as strong as it is now,” said Stonewood Homes managing director John Chow. “The residential building market is clearly very healthy – we were 100% up on new contracts signed last month.”

Established in 1987, Stonewood Homes has constructed nearly 7000 homes and is one of New Zealand’s largest and most respected group home builders. There are 20 independent Kiwi-owned franchisees throughout the country, with the master franchise held by John and Michael Chow.

The Chow brothers have a strong and close association with Joseph Parker, sponsoring several of his previous fights. Their financial support has also extended to the Wellington Lions, St Johns, Northern Mystics, Team Wellington and the Wellington Phoenix, as well as numerous other sport and community initiatives. Combined sponsorships and donations total $5 million over the past decade.

“We’re excited and honoured to be part of our continued journey with Joseph Parker,” said John Chow. “With all the challenges COVID-19 has presented this year, New Zealand is definitely ready for its next major sporting event – this is the show we have all been waiting for.

“We look forward to Joseph bringing not only the fight but an exciting battle to Junior Fa in the ring at Spark Arena on December the 11th."

