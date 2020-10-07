Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simple, Flexible, Powerful – The New MYOB Essentials

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 9:35 am
Press Release: MYOB

Leading business management platform, MYOB, continues to invest in the advancement of its product suite, with new versions of its popular cloud-based Essentials Starter and Essentials Accounting software now available to New Zealand small businesses.

Revealed at MYOB’s quarterly partner Showcase last week, the upgraded MYOB Essentials software products offer small businesses greater visibility and flexibility when it comes to managing their business.

“Facing extraordinary economic conditions and with business confidence fluctuating due to the uncertainty generated by COVID-19, it has never been more important for business owners to have clear visibility and a true understanding of the current health of their business,” says MYOB Head of Product, Dale Dixon.

“With greater levels of visibility provided by our new Essentials software, we’re continuing to empower local business owners to make informed, considered decisions that could make all the difference to the future of their business survival and growth.”

Designed with ease of use in mind, key features of the new software include:

  • New performance dashboards -For the first time, real-time dashboards provide business owners with instantaneous insights into their performance, painting a clear picture of their cashflow position.
  • Targeted reporting - An enhanced reporting suite offers impressive customisation and visibility. A new ‘report pack builder’ provides business owners with styling templates to customise their PDF exports, so they can be branded or personalised to better reflect their business. Business owners can include any report in the pack that they can create to suit their needs – whether it’s for completing BAS or even compiling a few reports to help with a loan application.
  • Improved mobility and display - Significant new mobile enhancements allow business owners to manage their business accounts from anywhere at any time, giving them visibility and oversight of their business’s cashflow on any device and in a way that’s flexible to their schedule and lifestyle.
  • Seamless software integration - The new versions of the software smoothly integrates with hundreds of other tools that may already be in use by small businesses.
  • Hassle-free compliance - Tax and compliance are simplified, with GST and provisional tax now lodged directly from the product, removing the stress and hassle for business owners around meeting their tax obligations.
  • Controlled user access - A ‘user access control’ option provides business owners with the option to assign specific file access to their accountant or business partners, while maintaining control over visibility and editing capabilities.

“The more that businesses can automate processes, the more they can increase their capacity and therefore their ability to generate revenue,” Mr Dixon explains.

“We know business owners are often stretched for time and resource, so the ability to both cut down on manual data input, check on cashflow when and where they need to, and leverage the support of others to help better manage their business, could be game-changing for sole traders and small business owners.”

Available now, the new versions of MYOB Essentials Starter and MYOB Essentials Accounting are well-suited to small business owners who are new to using accounting software and don’t have the need for a payroll function.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MYOB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 