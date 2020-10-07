KFC, Pizza Hut And Taco Bell To Take Part In Uber Eats Trial In New Zealand

New Zealand, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - Savvy Aucklanders will start noticing their favourite items from KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut appearing inside their Uber Eats app.

Uber Eats and Restaurant Brands, announced they would be trialing a partnership featuring delivery of the three immensely popular restaurants for a limited time on the Uber Eats app, which is already home to Carl’s Jr.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the feedback from customers using Uber Eats. We know that New Zealanders love our product and we’re always exploring how we can continue to deliver our customers the best experiences, whether that’s in a restaurant, or at home,” says Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands in New Zealand, Arif Khan.

KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut will continue with their own online traditional deliveries but for the first time will introduce a third party platform into their delivery ecosystem in New Zealand.

Uber Eats was selected by Restaurant Brands because of their technological expertise and established network in more than ten cities across the country.

“We pride ourselves on having incredible selection on Uber Eats so we are delighted to be able to offer Kiwis three more of their favourites - Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC - brands that are always to the top of Eater requests. We’re looking forward to bringing freshness, reliability and clear tracking to help eaters manage their cravings across our trial locations,” says Uber Eats, Head of New Zealand, Elisa Janiec.

The limited time and location capabilities of the initial Restaurant Brands trial will be used to assess the merit of extending the offering to other cities around Aotearoa.

The KFC trial will be available in selected areas and stores in Auckland from today, including Ponsonby, Fort Street, New Lynn, Balmoral, Point Chev, Manukau and the malls at West City and Glenfield.

All of Taco Bell’s Auckland venues have been onboarded into the trial, but to find out if your nearest Pizza Hut is getting a slice of the action, you can search ‘Pizza Hut’ on your Uber Eats app.

