Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top Seven Finalists Through To Innovate!

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Innovate

Over the course of the past two nights, 15 of Innovate’s mentors, including four finalists from previous years, listened to 20 semi-finalists pitch their ideas, hoping to gain access into the rigorous Innovate programme.

In its ninth year, Innovate is a staple of the Manawatu entrepreneurial eco-system. What started out as a “Dragon’s Den” competition in 2011, has turned into a process that not only builds business, but more importantly, builds people. “We’ve had over 1,700 entries in nine years and Innovate has helped shape business and people during its time. Each year we’re hopeful of finding those that are stuck or have a novel idea and need a bit of guidance to push forward, and each year we are elated at the quality that continues to come in,” says Nick Gain, General Manager of The Factory. “This year was no different. 61 entries competed for five spots and the quality forced the mentors to select seven and if I’m honest, there were many more that could have made it.”

The programme for the finalists begins Thursday night where they will be guided through a structed process that not only will help them validate and build their business but also connect them into a mentor pool of talent that spans New Zealand and the globe.

“We’re humbled to have business leaders, thought provokers, Innovate alumni and others that understand the power of foundational entrepreneurship put their hand up each year to help. It was incredible to see four of our Innovate Alumni in our mentor room this year, helping select the next round of entrepreneurs and then ask to mentor them using the knowledge they learned through their Innovate journey,” says Dave Craig, CEO of The Factory.

Chelsea Hirst, Innovate winner in 2016, was one of this year’s mentors tasked with selecting the finalists for the programme. “I received amazing support from Innovate with starting my business and I’m excited to give back by supporting this year’s finalists on their own Innovate journeys!”

The Process

Over the next 8 weeks, the seven finalists will meet each week at The Factory in Palmerston North and dive into building their idea into a validated business. Each finalist will be paired with mentors as well as have access to the full mentor pool The Factory has built over the past 12 years, which includes national and international presence.

Using lean methodologies, finalists will learn about intellectual property and protection, cash flow and budgeting, validation but most importantly, what it’s like to be an entrepreneur. This all cumulates into a pitch night happening on the 26th of November in Palmerston North, traditionally a sold-out dinner, where each will have an opportunity to present their validated idea to local Manawatu business leaders, angel investors and others that support entrepreneurialism in the region.

Finalists

Mike Saywell and Dr. John Kirkland 
Mike and Dr. John have discovered six levers that that will allow people to improve thinking and learning and to unpack content. They have designed a set of increasingly complex levers that learners may use for prying into content, called The Six Learning Levers.

Dieter Stalmann
Dieter is hoping to help those with stomas. A stoma is an opening on the abdomen that can be connected to either your digestive or urinary system to allow waste to be diverted out of your body, traditionally into a stoma bag. These bags are prone to leaking when they become full. The wearer of the stoma is not always aware that the bag is full causing sleepless nights, embarrassment and frustration. Dieter wants to build a device that can be attached to the bag that will alert the wearer that the bag has reached capacity.

Toni Grace and Iain Lees-Galloway
Toni and Iain are working on Here’s Good, a social enterprise that plans to independently measure the activities of participating businesses and give them a score that quickly tells consumers how much they are investing in social impact; and then develop that into a software platform delivered through an app.

Jeanette Rapson
Jeanette has created freeze-dried baby food powders containing only vegetables (e.g. broccoli, spinach, beetroot, kūmara, green bean, potato, pumpkin). The sachets are travel/storage friendly with a long shelf-life. With the simple addition of water (or breastmilk), the powders rehydrate to smooth baby purées. The freeze-dried method retains the nutrients and is cost-effective, enabling a competitive price but at a high profit margin.

Barbara Kelly
Barbara has built an online supported programme called Event Ready Bodies to help bridge the knowledge gap for sports event participants about long term physical development. The programme doesn't replace the coach or personal trainer, rather supports the individual to structure their training activities so they are injury-free, functional and experience continued physical improvement (even as they age.)

Emma Buchannan 
Farmers have been putting information into recording software for years, but no one has created a way to get value out of that data. Emma will use her qualifications as a farm environment planner and greenhouse gas advisor, and her experience in user based design and farmer training to create a modular farm plan system that mines that data to create low cost, high quality compliance plans.

Ian Meredith
Ian's created an urban focused electric motorcycle for Gen X / Y / Z. His main focus is on design, trying to outdate the small, ugly and sometimes smoky bikes. The motorbike has a 2kw electric motor and is designed for urban/town/city use. The bike has been in development for almost 2 years, the 1st prototype is complete (which we saw) and looks a treat!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Innovate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 