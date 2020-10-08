Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Archives New Zealand Announces Permanent Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Stephen Clarke has been appointed as New Zealand’s permanent Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua. Stephen joins Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga Archives New Zealand from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency where he is currently the Chief Data Officer.

Internal Affairs Deputy Chief Executive Information & Knowledge Services Peter Murray says this appointment panel was looking for a leader to cover the archiving disciplines, regulatory management, Te Ao Maori, digital and delivery.

“Stephen stood out due to his passion for information management and standards, and a strong academic background in Archives management. Making the appointment to the Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua role permanent will ensure long-term impact for the institution, staff and sector.”

Stephen says the Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua position is his dream role. “I am passionate about working in the heritage sector. Getting value from our memory, information and taonga to make New Zealand a fairer, safer and more equitable place is what inspires me professionally, maintaining our past to inform our future - kia whakatomuri te haere whakamua.

The role of Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua is a strategic leadership position, with independent statutory responsibilities, charged with setting the direction for Archives New Zealand. In a permanent appointment, we were looking for a Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua who can take our government archives to the people, oversee the preservation and protection of more than seven million official records, lead a passionate team of experts and be part of the transformation of our nation’s documentary heritage sector.

With significant recent investment in Aotearoa New Zealand history, this is an exciting time to join Archives and a key role in leading the work to better safeguard and preserve our holdings so current and future generations can access our unique stories and heritage.

Current Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua Richard Foy was seconded into the role in August 2017, extended after Election 17, again while the National Archives and Library Institutions (NALI) Ministerial Review progressed and finally to 30 October 2020 to allow for this recruitment to take place. At this time his term will end.

Internal Affairs Chief Executive Paul James says, “I would like to thank Richard for the progress he has made during his three years at Archives New Zealand.

“Among his many achievements he has successfully progressed the Archives New Zealand 2057 Strategy work, launched a new user-friendly Archives New Zealand website, initiated a project to replace the existing Archives’ online systems enabling better public access to our government records.

“Perhaps the biggest impact Richard has led is the digitisation programme where over 100,000 records have been digitised and made accessible online for people anywhere in New Zealand and the world.”

Stephen will begin his role on Monday 30 November 2020.

Biography

Born in Scotland, Stephen Clarke is a former engineer who took up a career in archives and records management in the 1990s.

After graduating with a degree in history and social anthropology and gaining professional experience in local authority archives and university libraries, Stephen undertook the Archives Administration and Records Management post-graduate professional qualification in the UK, specialising in medieval charters.

In 2006 Stephen moved to New Zealand, leaving the National Museum of Wales to join Archives New Zealand, and beginning his career in the New Zealand public service. Stephen brings twenty years’ experience leading teams to deliver digital services in the public sector, in agencies including the Office of the Auditor General, Inland Revenue, the Department of Internal Affairs, Office of the Ombudsman, Te Puni Kōkiri and Transpower. His most recent role has been as the Chief Data Officer for Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Internationally, Stephen is known as a thought-leader and standards expert having developed standards for records management, digitization of records, and the International Council on Archives: Principles and functional requirements for records in electronic office environments standard. As a former anthropologist and a technical practitioner, Stephen understands that successful societal outcomes come from bringing cultural and technical together to create human-centred services that work for people, delivered by technology.

When not at work, Stephen likes to spend time with his two daughters, reading sci-fi and philosophy, watching Scottish football and collecting 1970/80s punk records.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:


Education: Massey University Cuts A Third Of Science

New Zealand Association of Scientists President and University of Waikato Professor Troy Baisden says, “The scope of the cuts to Massey University’s science capability is beyond alarming.” “Up to 40% of taught papers and about a third of academic ... More>>

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 