Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Second Court Appearance For Man Charged With Migrant Exploitation

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Immigration

A Tauranga man made his second court appearance on migrant exploitation charges this week.

Jafar Kurisi has been charged under the Immigration Act 2009 with exploitation of an employee. This carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

The joint investigation by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) supported by New Zealand Police and the Labour Inspectorate, was launched in July after Zespri alerted INZ to allegations that two contracting companies were exploiting migrant workers.

“Information provided to INZ from different sources, including a comprehensive file from the kiwifruit industry allowed us to start building a picture of alleged worker exploitation by contractors in the Kiwifruit industry in the Bay of Plenty,” General Manager of Verification and Compliance Stephen Vaughan said.

“Exploitation of vulnerable migrants will not be tolerated in New Zealand and we are fortunate to be working closely with the kiwifruit industry to ensure temporary workers are treated with respect and have the same employment conditions that all workers in New Zealand are entitled too.”

Mr Vaughan is commending those who brought the case to the attention of authorities and says INZ will continue to investigate all instances reported with the aim of prosecuting the organisers who benefit financially from the exploitation.

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson says the kiwifruit industry is totally committed to protecting people who work in kiwifruit and ensuring an industry free from exploitation.

“While the vast majority of employers in the kiwifruit industry care for their people, a small minority fail to do so. That’s unacceptable and we’re committed to holding them to account and to the continued development of robust compliance frameworks to help us do so.

“This includes vetting contractors before they’re allowed to work in the industry, regular audits, and a commitment to investigating concerns and to taking action against employers who fail to meet our standards.


“This case demonstrates our commitment. After New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated (NZKGI) was alerted to concerns over the treatment of a group of migrant workers we worked with our partners to carry out a thorough investigation and passed that information to INZ. We acknowledge the swift action taken by INZ as well as their ongoing commitment to protecting people in workplaces in New Zealand.”


Mr Mathieson says those people who have been impacted are being supported by the industry, including being provided with temporary employment with local orchards.

“People who choose to work in our industry are a critical part of our success and we want them to succeed too. Alongside the Government and NZKGI we will continue to do everything we can to combat exploitation of workers and create an industry where people can thrive.”

Mr Vaughan say investigations are continuing and more charges are possible.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Immigration on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:


Education: Massey University Cuts A Third Of Science

New Zealand Association of Scientists President and University of Waikato Professor Troy Baisden says, “The scope of the cuts to Massey University’s science capability is beyond alarming.” “Up to 40% of taught papers and about a third of academic ... More>>

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 