Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Teletrac Navman Launches Integrated Multi-Camera Solution For Transport And Logistics Industry

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 10:41 am
Press Release: Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is launching its multi-camera solution for trucks in New Zealand, which integrates with its recently released AI-powered software,TN360.

Designed specifically for transport and logistics operators, Teletrac Navman’s high-definition multi-camera solution captures more than 10 days of rolling footage, available to view from the back-office without the need to physically get into the vehicle. The camera solution also triggers real-time alerts for out of the ordinary road events, such as harsh braking or swerving via G-force sensors, making it a highly valuable tool for analysing road collisions, and recording the behaviour of other road users for insurance and legal claims.

With the ability to have up to four cameras, in a combination of forward-facing, driver-facing, left and right-side cameras, it gives a comprehensive view of each vehicle. Fleet operators have the option to choose how many and what cameras to use, and how they are used. The camera solution integrates into Teletrac Navman’s TN360 AI-based system, alongside GPS tracking data, speed, and other vehicle and driver information to give a deeper level of insight into what’s happening on the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency states that in recent years, deaths from crashes involving trucks made up around 17 to 23 percent of the total road toll, while truck movements represent only around 6 percent of the total distance travelled on New Zealand roads. In crashes involving a truck and another road user, the truck driver has been found to hold the primary responsibility for only one-quarter (24 percent) of fatal crashes. However, owing to the vehicle’s large mass, in collisions that involve one car and one truck, 98 percent of the deaths, 89 percent of the serious injuries and 83 percent of the minor injuries are car occupants[1].

“Truck drivers are less likely to be of primary responsibility in fatal and serious collisions with other road users, but they do have to deal with the emotional trauma - the shock and guilt - as well as the legal and financial outcomes. This camera solution can assist drivers and operators to exonerate themselves in these collisions, by giving them an objective recording of the situation,” said Andrew Rossington, Chief Product Officer, Teletrac Navman.

“Other uses for cameras include protecting the business against fraudulent insurance claims, exonerating drivers in allegations of their truck causing damage, assisting drivers on the road – especially in monitoring blind spots, and ensuring safety compliance,” said Andrew. “What’s special about our camera solution, is that it is integrated with the whole tracking system, giving a more complete picture of driver behaviour – for example the speed of a truck going into the incident. This is particularly useful for high-level driver training.”

Southland transport operator, Herberts Transport, has adopted the use of Teletrac Navman’s in-vehicle cameras as a tool to help rule out their drivers’ culpability in potential incidents. The company experienced an incident involving one of their vehicles and a car at a roundabout. After watching the video recording, the team realised that it was the car at fault – not the driver – as they could clearly see what happened.

“Even though I understand that some truck drivers are unsure about having a camera in their truck, when you’re in my position, you only use them to get drivers out of incidents, rather than a surveillance tool,” said Scott Hutton, Managing Director, Herberts Transport.

Teletrac Navman’s Integrated multi-cameras are now available in New Zealand. Find more information via this link https://www.teletracnavman.co.nz/cameras

Images to accompany release can be found in this dropbox link.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialised solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit: http://www.teletracnavman.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Teletrac Navman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:


Education: Massey University Cuts A Third Of Science

New Zealand Association of Scientists President and University of Waikato Professor Troy Baisden says, “The scope of the cuts to Massey University’s science capability is beyond alarming.” “Up to 40% of taught papers and about a third of academic ... More>>

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 