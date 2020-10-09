Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Men Sentenced After Power Pole Comes Down In Wellington

Friday, 9 October 2020, 1:39 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

Two men have been sentenced after poorly planned excavation work caused a power pole to fall onto a suburban road.

Project manager Hayim Nahum engaged Kumar Vasist to install a retaining wall and construct a car deck at a property in Wellington in February 2018. The work required the installation of poles, drilling and excavation.

WorkSafe Chief Inspector Steve Kelly said the excavation work was done close to a power pole causing it to come down. Although no one was injured, the incident had the potential to crush or electrocute members of the public as the power pole fell onto a public road.

Mr Nahum was fined $2,500 and Mr Vasist was fined $5000. Both men’s fines were reduced due to financial circumstances.

“A Northpower Limited worker visited the site three to four weeks before the incident and spoke with Mr Vasist after noticing a retaining wall was being constructed under the power lines,” said Mr Kelly.

“The minimum approach distance for this kind of work is four metres and - the work was in breach of that.

“Mr Vasist confirmed he was aware he was getting close to the pole and told the Northpower worker that he wouldn’t be conducting any further excavation work. However despite being aware of the risks he continued on with the dangerous work which resulted in the power pole coming down.

“Both Mr Nahum and Mr Vasist failed to consult with one another throughout the project to ensure work was carried out safely. Neither obtained a close approach permit from Wellington Electricity Lines prior to excavation work or carried out any risk assessment.

“A failure to consult and coordinate with others involved on the job ended with a power pole crashing down, and this put the public at risk.”

Notes:

Hayim Nahum

- A fine of $2500 was imposed.

- Hayim Nahum was sentenced under sections 36(2), 48(1) and 2(b) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

- Being a PCBU, having a duty to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of other persons is not put at risk from work carried out as part of the conduct of the business or undertaking namely project management work, did fail to comply with that duty and that failure exposed any individual to a risk of death or serious injury arising from a power pole falling.

- Carries a maximum fine of $300,000.

Kumar Vasist

- A fine of $5000 was imposed.

- Reparation of $10,000 was ordered.

- Kumar Vasist was sentenced under sections 36(2), 48(1) and 2(b) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

- Being a PCBU, having a duty to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of other persons is not put at risk from work carried out as part of the conduct of the business or undertaking, namely excavation work did fail to comply with that duty and that failure exposed any individual to a risk of death or serious injury arising from a power pole falling.

- Carries a maximum fine of $300,000.

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:


University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 