Large Companies Call For A New Approach

The leaders of NZ’s largest companies have called for a new approach to the economy after Covid-19.

Around 60 CEOs of major companies have contributed to recommendations to the new Government following next month’s election.

The CEOs say a new approach is needed for jobs and the economy, and for infrastructure development and border management.

Guidance on an Economic Plan for New Zealand contains recommendations for more certainty for investment in major sectors including energy, agriculture, heavy industry, transport and others.

Clarity around NZ’s infrastructure pipeline of work is also required, along with more partnerships bringing a broader range of capital to infrastructure development, the CEOs say.

The Guidance calls for action to save existing jobs as well as create new ones in the wake of the Covid crisis.

The CEOs also recommend a new approach to managing the border: shifting from ‘closed’ to a risk management approach. They want a simple, fast process for bringing critical workers across the border, and say the immigration system should be refocused to help NZ gain more foreign investment, increase exports and build more infrastructure.

The Major Companies Group says the new Government that takes office after next month’s election will need to focus on the four key areas - jobs, the border, infrastructure and the economy - to give New Zealand the best chance of growth and recovery from Covid-19.

