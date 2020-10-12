Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forest, Frogs And Film Stars… Renowned Southern Nature Resort Goes Up For Sale

Monday, 12 October 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A South Island resort on a world-renowned scenic highway, whose guests include TV stars and international film crews, has been put up for sale.

The Whistling Frog restaurant and accommodation complex lies in the heart of one of New Zealand’s top nature-tourism destinations, the 56,000-hectare Catlins Conservation Park.

9 Rewcastle Road

Famous guests have included British comedian Bill Bailey, Neil Oliver from the BBC Coast Series and Oscar-winner Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords.

The resort has hosted secret filming for big-budget international car adverts and a Japanese milk commercial backed by spectacular coastal scenery. The area’s attractions also starred when the Whistling Frog was the base for filming the 2012 hit Kiwi comedy Two little boys.

The profitable resort is located at 9 Rewcastle Road in South Otago, at the intersection with the ‘Southern Scenic Route’ linking Queenstown, Fiordland, the Catlins and Dunedin – named by Australia’s Traveller magazine as one of the 10 most scenic drives in the world.

9 Rewcastle Road

Named after a frog species found locally, The Whistling Frog is set amid lush coastal native forest and farmland. It was developed over more than 15 years by its current owners, who are now selling due to retirement. The owners have established diverse income streams from multiple dining, camping and lodging options within easy reach of the Catlins’ top attractions.

The sale comes as Kiwis’ growing focus on domestic travel is boosting demand for holiday parks. Data from Holiday Parks New Zealand (HAPNZ) revealed an 11 percent leap in guest nights in August, to nearly 360,000, compared with August last year. Advance bookings point to heavy demand over the peak summer period.

9 Rewcastle Road

The land, buildings and business sustaining the Whistling Frog are being marketed for sale as a going concern with an indicative fixed price of $5,750,000 plus GST (if any) through Bayleys Frankton.

Salesperson Warwick Kerr said the sale included all infrastructure, plant, buildings, chattels and no goodwill payable. The property consisted of multiple accommodation and support buildings with a total floor area of some 1,643 square metres on approximately 6.9 hectares of freehold land, allowing for future expansion.

“The purpose-built, licensed café/bar building generates all-day income from park guests and passing trade. It has indoor and outdoor seating for up to 140, serviced with a modern commercial kitchen. The menu is a blend of seafood, lamb, beef, local dishes, BBQ smoked ribs and wood-fired pizzas, complemented with guest beers and in-house micro-brews. Guest reception and an excursions booking desk share this building,” said Mr Kerr.

The accommodation complex can sleep around 90 guests in beds, in many configurations for different budgets.

“The development of a complex of this size and diversity in such a strategic position in the heart of the conservation park could probably never be repeated,” Mr Kerr said.

“There is no comparable competition in the area. As such, it presents a unique opportunity for a lifestyle business investor to capitalise on years of development and – if they wish – further expand the operation over time.

“Thanks to the owners’ heavy investment in construction and infrastructure, income is growing.”

He said gross income from all operations was consistently in the seven figures, with strong forward bookings and café revenue.

“The business recovered after the Covid-19 lockdown with better-than-usual revenue from winter accommodation and camping, and busy forward bookings for summer holiday and corporate activity. With international travel restricted, there is unprecedented domestic demand as Kiwis explore their own backyard.”

Detailed financial and occupancy figures are available to potential investors upon signing a confidentiality agreement.

Mr Kerr said the resort benefited from a strategic location near the Catlins’ biggest attractions. “Bounded by the increasingly busy Southern Scenic Route and Rewcastle Road leading to McLean Falls, this site enjoys constant through traffic.

“It’s three kilometres from the 55-metre McLean Falls, which in 2018 graced the cover of Lonely Planet’s South Island guide book. It also lies just 600 metres from the access to Cathedral Caves, one of the world’s largest sea cave complexes.

“The Catlins’ rugged coastline, forests and wildlife such as rare Hectors Dolphins and Yellow-eyed Penguins are attracting growing attention – which promises to grow further with the area mooted as a new national park,” Mr Kerr said.

“The Whistling Frog is a little over three hours from Queenstown, two hours from Dunedin and just over an hour from Invercargill – with proximity to international airports at Dunedin and Queenstown an advantage once international visits resume.

“This facility has been developed for the long haul. It can be run with a management team or by the new owners, with knowledgeable long-term staff in place. It is scalable to whatever level is desired,” Mr Kerr said.

For example, autumn and winter operations could be scaled up to meet visitor demand for Aurora Australis (‘southern lights’) and black sky stargazing opportunities.

“This is a rare opportunity to secure an established, multi-use accommodation complex and licensed restaurant in a world-class nature tourism destination. The Whistling Frog has been developed and diversified to a point where it offers excellent turnover and the potential to further grow the business.

“The global pandemic has shown that being ‘off the beaten track’ can be a valuable asset. The Whistling Frog will appeal to investors who seek to combine business with an adventurous rural lifestyle. This could include returning expats or corporate investors.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 