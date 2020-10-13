Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Jets To The Deep South Over The Holidays

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s direct A320 jet service between Auckland and Invercargill will operate over Christmas and New Year.

There will be 10 additional return services between 21 December and 10 January 2021.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says it’s fantastic news for Southland.

“We’ve been encouraged by Kiwis’ appetite for leisure travel over recent months. By operating the jet service over the holiday period, more friends and families will have the chance to reunite, take a holiday north or experience the deep south.”

Invercargill Airport General Manager Nigel Finnerty says, “Having the extra flights over the summer holidays gives those up north every opportunity to come down and taste our amazing southern hospitality, have a good look around and just spend some time at our place. It is great news for the whole southern region.”

The A320 jet service between Auckland and Invercargill didn’t operate between 25 December 2019 and 11 January 2020.

The additional flights are available now at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.
 

