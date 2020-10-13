Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Frank Risk Management Group Opens Auckland Branch

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Frank Risk Management


Anna Parker


Furthering its commitment to championing transparency as New Zealand's first broking and risk management company to provide full income disclosure to all its clients, Frank Risk Management (Frank Risk) has launched a new Auckland branch and has appointed Anna Parker to head up the operation and help ignite a new phase of growth for the company.

"Frank is committed to providing top quality advice with no hidden fees, and I'm confident Anna will accelerate that momentum" CEO and co-founder, Andrew Newman.

Anna, a former insurance lawyer, has a deep understanding of client's needs in an ever-changing risk and insurance landscape. "Anna has a passion for insurance and helping clients - her energy, risk management and extensive claims expertise, alongside a wealth of corporate broking experience makes her well qualified to arrange the technical liability coverage requirements that have been challenging to secure in recent years - particularly for the professions, construction and IT sectors".

Anna serves as an executive committee member of the Insurance Network and was recognised as a finalist in the 2018 and 2019 ANZIIF Young Insurance Professional of the Year. Anna was also the Insurance Business News 2019 Young Gun and Women in Insurance Rising Star Finalist 2019.

"I'm thrilled to join a company with such a positive direction, a desire to challenge the status quo and proven results in helping clients build relevance for the modern era of insurance and risk," said Anna. "I've always been a big believer in the power of creativity and big ideas that are customer-centric, culture-leading and brought to life on modern platforms, which is Frank Risk's sweet spot. I look forward to building on the company's solid foundation, forging new relationships, helping clients, and driving business growth in partnership with the team".

Anna's appointment is the latest strategic move for Frank Risk as they strive to disrupt the status quo by working on a fee-only basis, as opposed to the traditional hidden commission approach of most New Zealand brokers.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Frank Risk Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 