Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For NEP Acquisition Of Sky’s Outside Broadcasting Assets

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from NEP Broadcast Services New Zealand Limited seeking clearance to acquire from Sky Network Television Limited the assets of its outside broadcasting business, Outside Broadcasting Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission currently considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “NEP/Sky” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 28 October 2020.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 23 November 2020. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the on the Commission’s case register.

© Scoop Media

