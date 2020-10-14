Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cin7 Appoints David Kennedy As Chief Operating Officer

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: Cin7

Cin7, a pioneering inventory and order management software company, announced today the appointment of David Kennedy as Chief Operating Officer, who brings nearly 20 years of technology and operations leadership experience to the global business.

As COO of Cin7, Kennedy will focus on leading and building teams to efficiently scale Cin7’s digital, cloud-based software-as-a-service business, cementing its position as the global leader in inventory management software, and rapidly expanding in key markets such as the United States.

CEO David Leach says Kennedy’s background as a global CIO with a focus on cybersecurity is particularly key for Cin7’s future focus.

“In the modern world, tech is integral to all parts of the business, and it’s embedded more than ever in our operating model. We’re really fortunate to have a COO in David who has that Global CIO background that can help us scale but also use systems, teams, and technology to their full advantage. We can automate, and speed up, as we continuously improve the experience for our customers, partners, and employees.”

“I really enjoy the challenge of creating value for customers and helping growing teams become more effective and efficient,” Kennedy says. “The world is changing at an ever-increasing pace, and it is our responsibility as leaders to help our teams innovate so that we ultimately give our customers the best experience possible.”

Previously, Kennedy held Global CIO positions at Orion Health and TSG, with a focus on creating secure technology solutions and building tight, innovative, flexible teams. Before that, he worked as an advisor at KPMG for almost a decade and a security architect at IBM. His experience has been forged by working in multiple verticals including FinTech, MedTech, banking, Big Four consultancy, military, and FMCG.

