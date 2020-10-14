Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Four Square Named As Top Employer In Australia And New Zealand By Kincentric For Third Year In A Row

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Four Square North Island has been named as a top employer in Australia and New Zealand by Kincentric for the third year in a row.

The best employers were judged on employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and talent focus, with Four Square North Island achieving an employee engagement score of 86 per cent, well-ahead of Kincentric’s benchmark of 81 per cent. Acknowledgement as a top employer throughout Australia and New Zealand for three years running now cements Four Square North Island employees as some of the most motivated, engaged and customer-driven individuals looking after the needs of New Zealanders.

“This acknowledgement is credit to our hard-working local Four Square teams across the North Island who safely delivered for New Zealanders and supported their communities during one of the most challenging times we have ever faced,” says Chris Quin, CEO of Foodstuffs North Island.

Foodstuffs North island is determined to see Four Square deliver Everyday essentials, fresh favourites and local service to every New Zealander and the only way we do that is with awesome people in every store who are really engaged in Four Square and the communities they serve, they make us proud every day to be a locally owned grocer here for New Zealand.”

According to Kincentric, top employers show greater self-awareness, display empathy, connect with employees through regular transparent communication, and instil employee confidence through effective business decisions.

As a 96-year-old locally owned and operated New Zealand brand, Four Square’s recognition as a Kincentric top employer against the backdrop of COVID-19 is an accomplishment the teams are humbled to receive.

"We take immense pride in building a work environment which enables employees to excel and succeed in both their professional and personal lives,” says Peter Jones, Four Square Katikati owner operator. “We are grateful to our customers and local communities for their support this past year, as everything our teams do is for them. To receive this acknowledgement this year is a team accomplishment and one we look forward to sharing with our customers.”

Wetransfer Link: https://we.tl/t-HgAkgSjmhg

