Suncorp New Zealand Appoints New CEO

Suncorp New Zealand has today announced the appointment of Jimmy Higgins to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Jimmy joined Suncorp Group in 2008 and has held a range of senior and executive positions across its Australian and New Zealand insurance businesses. Prior to being appointed acting CEO of Suncorp New Zealand in July 2020, he held roles in the New Zealand business as CFO and Executive General Manager, Claims.

Before joining Suncorp, he was a Chartered Accountant specialising in audit and forensic accounting.

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston says Jimmy is a highly experienced financial services executive with a deep understanding of the insurance industry and New Zealand insurance market.

“Jimmy has been a valuable member of Suncorp’s leadership team for many years and has made a strong contribution to the operational and financial strength of our New Zealand business.

“Since joining the Group in 2008, he has worked across many aspects of our insurance businesses and has been instrumental in leading our response for some of the worst natural events in our history, including the devastating Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes and 2011 Queensland floods.

“I’m confident Jimmy’s extensive insurance experience and contribution to wider industry position him well to build on the strong momentum in our New Zealand business.”

David Flacks, Chair of Suncorp’s New Zealand Boards, says the appointment of an internal candidate to the CEO position demonstrates the calibre of talent in Suncorp’s team.

“In what has been a year like no other, Jimmy’s leadership, experience and knowledge of the business have been real assets and will enable Suncorp to continuously improve the experience and outcomes it offers to customers.”

Jimmy says he is honoured to lead the New Zealand business during a time of significant disruption, change and opportunity.

“Our business is uniquely positioned to make a difference in the lives of Kiwis and I’ve always felt very proud to be a part of that.

“Suncorp New Zealand has gone from strength to strength in recent years and I’m excited to lead a team of truly passionate people as we shape our business for the future and continue to deliver more for our customers and intermediary partners.”

Suncorp New Zealand includes the Vero and Asteron Life brands, as well as AA Insurance, AA Life and AA Money in partnership with the New Zealand Automobile Association.

