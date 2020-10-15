Coaching Start-up Offers Crucial Support To Grow Small Business

Never has there been a time of doing more with less than during 2020’s pandemic restrictions, but surprisingly the number of businesses launched in June was up from the same time a year ago.

Coaching and leadership development start-up, Bandwidth was set-up during this uncertain time, a sign that the service is essential to businesses, particularly if you’re responsible for managing and leading others.

“’People are our biggest asset’ is an over-used phrase, but for many maximising the potential of people and teams is something many businesses struggle to do well,” says Bandwidth founder, Sha Perera.

“Until now, it has long been recognised that good leaders make a big difference when it comes to improving the performance, engagement and the wellbeing of people, and while corporate companies and large organisations have access to high quality leadership programmes, this is often out of the financial reach for SMEs”.

Bandwidth connects professional leadership coaches with SME leaders and managers, and focuses on growing business through the power of people.

“We believe that growth is fundamental to human happiness. The day to day challenges that we face at work present huge opportunities to grow and learn from,” explains Perera. “When people are learning and growing at work, they are more engaged. As their performance increases so does their confidence and productivity.”

Working week by week with a coach, you get the opportunity to have real-time

learning – developing important soft skills and management competencies with the help of a confidential support person at your side.

“A coach can help you really cut through the fog and give clarity on exactly how to move forward, creating momentum and a feeling of confidence. Developing leadership skills, resilience and a growth mindset has benefits for the individual, the team and ultimately the business.”

Coaching topics range from improving management know-how and communication to handling stress and overwhelm or dealing effectively with colleagues and clients. Each session is tailored to the individual’s needs.

Bandwidth offers short or long term engagements, a subscription service to ensure affordability and most importantly, provides businesses with a human resource specialist in the form of a professional coach.

Bandwidth partners with businesses that really value their people and understand the importance of supporting their people to learn, grow and thrive at work.

