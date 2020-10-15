Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Furry Trio Ring Up $47,000 Of Insurance Claims

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross Pet Insurance

Three dog lovers are contenders for making the highest amount of claims with Southern Cross Pet Insurance (SCPI) with each making claims of more than $14,000 over the past year.

The unfortunate canines include an English Springer with an autoimmune condition that required treatment over several months, a German Wire-Haired Pointer Cross which ate a sock requiring surgery and ongoing care and a Beagle with thyroid cancer.

Together, the unlucky trio’s owners claimed more than $47,000 with SCPI to get their pet’s tails wagging again.

But it wasn’t just dogs receiving a hefty vet bill. Three cat owners made total claims of over $8,000 each. The top claiming cat was a two-year-old Domestic Short Hair which was attacked by a dog and received medical treatment worth almost $12,000. He was followed by another two-year-old Domestic Short Hair which was hit by a car and his vet bills came to almost $9,000.

The cases were revealed when SCPI released its most expensive claims for pooches and moggies for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

The Companion Animals in New Zealand survey,[1] released last month, confirmed Kiwis are a nation of pet lovers with the research revealing 41 per cent of households have a cat while 34 per cent own a dog.

The survey also found that 88 per cent of cat and dog owners believe taking injured or sick animals to the vet is a very important part of pet ownership which, as SCPI’s claims statistics demonstrate, can be expensive.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance General Manager Anthony McPhail said the number of pets the organisation provides insurance cover for has increased over 20 per cent on the previous year.

“Companion animals can suffer a broad range of health problems arising from illnesses or accidents. Much like humans, it can be an expensive business restoring the patient to health. Knowing your pet is covered can be a comfort to pet owners when their furry family member needs medical treatment,” he said.

In the 12 months to 30 June 2020, SCPI looked after the health of more than 43,000 Kiwi pets and paid out $11.41 million in claims.

Most expensive individual claimer - dogs* Most expensive individual claimer – cats *
English Springer Spaniel (three-years-old) – autoimmune disease, thrombocytopenia, poisoning$18,015 Domestic Short Hair (two-years-old) – traumatic injury, skin disease$11,902
German Wire-Haired Pointer Cross (four-years-old) – ingested foreign body, urinary tract infection$15,278 Devon Rex (one-year-old) – feline lower urinary tract disease & skin infections$9,471
Beagle (10-years-old) – carcinoma, dog fight injuries$14,631 Domestic Short Hair (two-years-old) – traumatic injury, diaphragmatic rupture$8,705
Beagle (12-years-old) – spinal disorder, cancer, skin infection, skin disorder, mass lesion$12,552 Domestic Short Hair (six-years-old) – traumatic injury$7,902
Boxer (nine-years-old) – Facial neuropathy/nerve paralysis, Gastroenteritis, Lethargy, Renal (kidney) disorder$12,401 Burmese (16-years-old) - diabetes$7,500

*Based on total claims (including GST) made to Southern Cross Pet Insurance in the year to 30 June 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Cross Pet Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 