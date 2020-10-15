Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Volkl Deacon 84 - NZ’s Top All Round Ski

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Tim Brewster

Image: Volkl International

What’s the best all round ski for New Zealand conditions? The Volkl Deacon 84 seems purpose built for the title. We’re dealing with South Pacific powder here. Firm snow with a dash of ice, windblown faces and chopped crud often feature strongly in a winter down under.

While there has been a trend for wide, 100mm plus underfoot skis, the reality is, unless you're out in the backcountry in soft snow most of the time, or ski in Japan, they can be pretty hard work on the knees.

The mid 80mm range of frontside skis has been around for a while, with some pretty bland, noodly offerings from a number of manufacturers.

Until now.

The Deacon range has been developed over the past few seasons to upgrade the best selling RTM lineup using traditional race technology with a full sidewall, titanal frame and wood at its core. It's lighter than the RTM with less swing weight and the Low Ride XL binding is very responsive.

The result? A torsionally stiff ski with a hint of rocker that tracks on the firm stuff and is playful enough off piste to open up terrain that you might normally avoid with a high performance carving set up. It's the SUV of skis that tackles early morning groomers and late afternoon chop or slush with equal enthusiasm.

Volkl International even set up a testing programme down under a couple of seasons ago to help develop the Deacon along with refining their more well established models, the Mantra and Flair.

Those first Deacon models off the production line came in 74mm - reviewed in 2018 - and 76mm underfoot. Both often sold out early in the season.

Then came the 84.

Geoff Mckeown of Gravity Sports has been bringing in Volkl skis for three decades now and he’s been hustling to keep up with demand for the ski despite C-19.

He says the response at demo days from customers is overwhelmingly positive.

“Just the visual technology references this skis position as the premium all terrain product.

A technical high energy piste and crud ski, people just love them.”

Strong skiers usually first opted for a few runs on the 15m radius, 177cm length, but then found the 172cm preferable.

Its 14m radius gives more agility for billy goating through narrow technical sections and more leeway in bumps, while still providing plenty of precision and stability at high speed on the groomers.

Tim Brewster is a freelance writer who has taught skiing for over three decades across the globe. He has been involved in equipment testing programs for Ski magazine in Vail, Colorado, and tested factory prototypes for Volkl in New Zealand over the past four seasons.

He is the creator of The Good South, an online travel guide to the lower South Island.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tim Brewster on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 