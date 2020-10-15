Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five-Point Reference Guide For Investors To Wade Through COVID-19 Recession

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Kalkine

Summary

  • Legendary investors like Mr Warren Buffett considers market slump as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tap high-grade firms at reasonable prices.
  • Investors can exercise the idea of extremes while investing in the equity market to survive through the coronavirus-induced recession.
  • Amidst existing uncertainty, investors can also opt for thematic investment to diversify their stock portfolio while incorporating the coronavirus-driven structural shifts.
  • Market participants can further consider replicating the ideologies of renowned investors while making stock selections to minimise the error rate associated with the choice.
  • One may cautiously park chunk of funds in precious metals space to build a robust recession-proof portfolio, apart from holding the commodity in physical form and ETFs.
  • Value investors may seek exposure to stocks from battered sectors that may withhold some sort of resilience, reviving strongly once economic normalcy pitches in.

With COVID-19 pushing the Kiwi Land into its worst recession in decades, investors remain jittery over the potential impact of this large-scale economic downturn on the equity market. Amidst this mounting uncertainty, it seems imperative for NZ investors to look at a reference guide in a bid to earn decent returns.

While the NZ benchmark index, S&P/NZX 50 has bounced back sharply from March 2020 dip (44% return as on 09 October 2020), several stocks of high-grade entities are still trading at discounted prices. This seems to be offering a golden opportunity for investors to strengthen their portfolio with stocks of fundamentally sound businesses and potentially build wealth in the equity market.

Though recession-induced fears are justifiable, one can recall that legendary investors like Mr Warren Buffett considers market slump as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tap high-grade firms at reasonable prices. It’s all about whether you intend to rely on the prudent ‘Tap-the-dip’ investment strategy or prefer to ‘Quarantine your Money’.

Below is the quick reference guide for investors to invest wisely in equities during the recession:

Exercise the Idea of Extremes

Investors can exercise the idea of extremes while investing in the equity market to wade through COVID-19-driven recession. It involves beefing up the portfolio with the stocks of industry leaders from outperforming sectors, coupled with strong businesses in underperforming sectors to thrive through extreme market conditions.

During the recession, money tends to flow towards leading companies of outshining sectors that hold considerable potential to run better even after the downturn period ends. On the other hand, solid businesses in low-performing sectors can aid investors to ace the crisis even if the tables turn against the outpacing sectors.

While it appears paradoxical, a fusion of such stocks can support investors to survive the test of varied market conditions. While evading herd mentality and creating an emergency fund for rainy days is equally important.

Ponder on Thematic Investing

Amidst existing uncertainty, investors can opt for thematic investment to diversify their stock portfolio while incorporating the coronavirus-driven structural shifts. Thematic investing is delineated as a top-down investment strategy that utilises major macroeconomic trends to evaluate investment opportunities.

With COVID-19 triggering the work-from-home trend at a broader level, investors can take exposure to stocks of companies offering tech services and infrastructure that can assist employees to work remotely. Besides, healthcare, disruptive trend-based businesses and online retail players are also emerging as promising investment avenues.

Investors can ponder on thematic investment strategy to adapt to the latest trends while sailing through environmental, geographical, political or technological advancements.

Explore the Art of Cloning

The idea of cloning investments is uncomplicated. Investors can replicate the concepts of renowned investors while making stock selections to minimise the error rate associated with the choice. The Oracle of Omaha, Mr Warren Buffet,

also charted the ideas of the great investor, Mr Benjamin Graham to create his initial investing framework. Moreover, prominent investors like Mr Charlie Munger and Mr Mohnish Pabrai have also reaped the rewards of cloning investment for investing success.

While imitating strategies of peers in investment space seems effortless, blind cloning can land investors in trouble. The idea is to discern the decisions of leading investors, conduct further research and invest in businesses you really understand and that fall in your circle of competence.

Most importantly, investors need to be cautious of giving up their years of investing principles in panic or revising their investment strategy in haste while opting for cloning approach.

Evaluate Opportunities in Precious Metals

While the year 2020 has been an atrocious one for major economies amid soaring unemployment levels and crushed incomes, it has been ruling in favour of precious metals amidst investors flee towards safe havens. For instance, going from strength to strength, gold has proven to be one of the best-performing commodities in 2020, with gold spot prices advancing by ~25 per cent since January.

Surging coronavirus cases, global economic concerns, and escalating US-China rift seem to be endorsing a flight to safety on gold. With gold holding its glittery shine, one may cautiously park chunk of funds in lucrative gold stocks to build a robust recession-proof portfolio, apart from holding the commodity in physical form. Besides, gold back ETFs also constitute a promising investment avenue.

Despite the promising momentum, one needs to cautiously evaluate and assess gold stocks as per their risk profile and return expectations while undertaking prudent analysis to make a sensible investment decision.

Remember, Value Investing Approach May Still Work!

While the value investing approach has gone through a rough patch over the last few years, the contrarian ‘buy-low sell-high’ ideology retains the significant potential to outperform growth strategy during a market downturn. In fact, COVID-19 appears to be unfurling as a unique opportunity for bargain hunters to tap high-grade businesses at discounted valuations.

Value investors may seek exposure to stocks from battered sectors like retail, airline and tourism, that may withhold some sort of resilience, reviving strongly once economic normalcy pitches in. However, gauging a firm’s intrinsic value through proper fundamental and technical analyses seems instrumental in discovering a true value opportunity.

Moreover, seeking well-managed players while steering clear of value traps and hunting for margin of safety appears crucial to leverage the benefit of this ‘buy-low sell-high’ ideology.

All in all, investors can stay abreast with changing market conditions while keeping a bird’s eye view to map out the future course of action for reasonable equity market gains over the mid-to-long term.

Interesting Read:

Five-Point Action Plan to Survive COVID-19 Storm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 