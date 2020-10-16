New Twist On An Old Favourite - Ride-sharing For Buses Is Here!

Travelling to a big event? Share the ride, share the savings, share the fun.

Ubus in partnership with Ritchies Transport Holdings (Ritchies) is pleased to announce the next big thing in ride-sharing.

Groups of any size travelling to major events or private functions can request trips and book seats with Ubus, and travel in style on buses and coaches operated by Ritchies.

Ubus is a web-based service that promotes and sells ride-share journeys on buses and coaches to the travelling public.

Ritchies, one of New Zealand’s largest and most successful bus companies has for over 80 years provided premier bus and coach charter and hire services throughout the country and is 100% NZ owned.

For public events, trips are set up in advance by Ubus and Ritchies in conjunction with event organisers. Customers can find the event on Ubus and easily book their trip.

For private events, customers can request a trip by answering a few simple questions, and Ubus and Ritchies will then endeavour to arrange a trip promptly.

Andrew Ritchie, Director for Ritchies says the more people that travel with each other on the new service, the cheaper the fare for all.

“Share your trip with friends and family on social media and encourage them to keep you company.”

“This weekend, Ubus and Ritchies are running trips to the Bledisloe Cup match from Whangarei, Wellsford, Tauranga, Rotorua and Hamilton.”

