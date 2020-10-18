Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award-winning Entrepreneurship Expert Paul Kewene-Hite’s New Book Survive & Thrive

Sunday, 18 October 2020, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Matanga Hapai

New Book Survive & Thrive Author Paul Kewene-Hite Publishes a “How To” Book of Proven Frameworks for any Venture Idea

Award-winning entrepreneurship expert Paul Kewene-Hite’s new book Survive & Thrive, brings you 12 proven frameworks with 16 applications successfully taught in 32 countries to over 14,000 individuals and groups across industry, government, corporate and education sectors. Kewene-Hite shares a compelling step-by-step guide, thoughtfully curated to give you the tools to take you from first concept to venture reality and ultimately, to realizing your entrepreneurial dream.

***

In an era of global and economic uncertainty, author and entrepreneurship expert Paul Kewene-Hite’s timely new book, Survive & Thrive, Entrepreneurship Frameworks That Work, easy to follow how-to guides to create your entrepreneurial initiative, offers powerful tools for achieving any entrepreneurial dream.

Following a decade of award-winning entrepreneurship boot camps, Paul seeks to offer his readers, both novice and experienced entrepreneurs, critical tools, which, successfully applied will equip the reader with the ability to navigate the challenges as they become informed and empowered. These frameworks offer the reader the ability to: Create a Startup | Build around Science & Technology | Plan Software | Launch inside Corporate, Family Business, School, and Government | Explore Acquisitions | Puzzle through Turnarounds | Lead during a Crisis | Evaluate your Career | Shift into a Lifestyle career | Positively impact people and the planet with a Social Venture | Lead Volunteers | Strategize Sales | Document your ideas for Technology.

Global Head of Accelerators at Google, Sami Kizilbash says, "Like thousands of aspiring founders around the world, I sought Paul's mentorship early in my entrepreneurial career and continue to benefit from his frameworks over a decade later. The proven methodologies in Paul's book - paired with intimate reflections on his life and work - bring clarity and heart to an otherwise ambiguous craft. Survive & Thrive is a timeless companion for entrepreneurs of every kind, at any stage of the journey."

As a five-time winner of the Deans’ Commendation for Excellence in Teaching at INSEAD, Paul has successfully used these frameworks in his coaching and training with individuals and groups in high schools, business schools, governments, and companies of all sizes and industries around the world. Published in August 2020 by Mātanga Hāpai Limited, a consulting practice based in Wellington, New Zealand which Paul co-founded with his wife, Natasha, his new book Survive & Thrive, Entrepreneurship Frameworks that Work, can be purchased on Amazon. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Matanga Hapai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 