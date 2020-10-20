Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dubai’s Al Khoory Hotels Partners With STAAH To Draw More Travellers

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: STAAH

The growing Middle east hospitality group has turned to STAAH’s cloud-based technology to increase visibility and drive bookings.

The Al Khoory Group that owns five hotels in Dubai, operating as Al Khoory Inn Hotel and Urban Al Khoory Hotel, announced STAAH as its distribution partner. The partnership will see STAAH streamline the distribution of Al Khoory properties to online booking channels and grow direct bookings via its websites.

“We chose STAAH for its connectivity and seamless integration,” says Arun Kumar, GM Hospitality, Al Khoory Hotels. “It is being used for one of our new hotels since the beginning of 2020 and we hope this partnership only strengthens with time.”

Mr. Kumar added that the STAAH platform provides a hassle-free user journey. “On the website, bookings can be completed in the matter of a few clicks.”

Al Khoory uses STAAH Max Booking Engine, a high-performing booking solution that is rich in features, completely customisable and built to improve guest acquisition.

Working in the dynamic landscape of an online world and driving a complex pricing strategy meant the Al Khoory Group also needed to adopt a flexible, autonomous and easy-to-use distribution solution that the hotel staff could adopt quickly.

STAAH Max Channel Manager filled this requirement well. With more than 200 connections, STAAH has enabled Al Khoory to reach further and increase yield and RevPar. It ensures quick, real-time updates and a systematic way to manage inventory and rates.

“STAAH’s user-friendly interface has helped us to concentrate more on business instead of technical hassles of online distribution. The mobile app helps in managing inventory and the rates on the go," says Amit Kumar, Revenue & Reservations Manager, Al Khoory Hotels.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Joukani, Commercial Director for STAAH India Ltd. says, “STAAH provides every hotel an opportunity to acquire more guests and we’re delighted to support Al Khoory Hotels with this. Thanks to the automation our platform brings, Al Khoory Hotels can focus on really enhancing that experience for today’s traveller who seeks comfort and detail.”

Al Khoory Hotels’ properties are located in key places across Dubai. The 69-key Al Khoory Inn Hotel in Bur Dubai offers guests a delightful and satisfying stay – cosy and comfortable. Located close to the business centre and local attractions, it is perfect for both leisure and business travellers. 92-key Urban Al Khoory Hotel offers an innovative, vibrant and modern ambience in a magnificent part of Dubai - Al Qouz. Handy to shopping, local attractions and the business district it offers indulgent views of Dubai and taste of the city’s high life.

“Al Khoory hotels are located in a prime position to capitalise on both international and domestic travel,” says Tarun. “We look forward to further fuelling their growth and success.”

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services.

STAAH works with more than 10,000 partner properties in more than 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and UK.

About Al Khoory Hotels

The Al Khoory Group currently has five Dubai properties in its hospitality portfolio under the Al Khoory Hotels (www.alkhooryhotels.com) brand, a name that has differentiated itself in the marketplace by aligning its business activities to Sharia principles of hospitality. Al Khoory Hotels is part of the diversified company, which in addition to hospitality, has expanded in a variety of industries including real estate, automobile, equipment trading and servicing, water pump assembly, electric control panels, waste disposal bins and chutes and electric generators. The group has established its presence all over the UAE and Oman.

