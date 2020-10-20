Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RSA Appoints Martin Donoghue As New Chief Executive

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: NZ Returned and Services Association

Wellington, 20 October 2020 – The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RNZRSA), our country’s national veterans’ organisation, today announced that it has appointed Martin (Marty) Donoghue as the new Chief Executive.

RNZRSA Board Chair Corina Bruce is delighted to secure someone of Marty’s calibre, with a 35-year track record of transformational leadership, successfully building and managing teams and mobilising volunteers in New Zealand and internationally across defence, sport, science and in the not-for-profit sector.

“Marty joins RNZRSA at a critical time as we introduce our new national strategic plan. As our CE, Marty will provide the leadership and vision to further bring together the veteran community and all New Zealander’s, working collaboratively with our members and partnering successfully with our key stakeholders to cement a cohesive, unified and sustainable organisation that will support and honour NZ’s veterans past, present and future,” says Bruce.

Bruce says the Board is confident that Marty’s collaborative, people focused leadership style will build on the work of his predecessors so determining the best way to support all veterans regardless of their unique needs.

“The Board were impressed with Marty’s vision and passion for supporting and enabling veterans. We felt he is passionate about working with our current veterans and their families, as well as looking to the next generation of service people, and considering their needs too. His priority is putting people first. We know his leadership will position the RNZRSA for ongoing future success,” says Bruce.

Marty says he is looking forward to building a positive future for all veterans and their families.

“He tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata”, with over 80,000 current members and their whānau the RNZRSA is all about people, specifically veterans and their families. My success in this role will be defined by my ability to connect and collaborate with a wide range of people. By gaining a deeper understanding of all the people in our network, and their unique needs, my team and I will be able to do what is expected of us – to plan, deliver and sustain the support our veterans and their whanau deserve today and for the next generation,” says Donoghue.

Bruce adds that Marty succeeds Karen Rolleston who has been more than 12 months in the role after initially taking it on as a 3-month contract.

“The RNZRSA through the Board thank Karen for her significant contribution. Karen had many significant achievements with RSA including the Stand at Dawn campaign, securing social sector accreditation and a significant Government grant as well as the successful running of the first ever online National Council. Karen leaves on a high and we respect her decision not to be considered in our search for a permanent CE. We wish her well on her return to Auckland.”

